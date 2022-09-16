You may not be aware that I have a Goliad Cooks Facebook page where I preview the recipes that will be appearing in future editions of this paper.
And on this page are some very nice ladies and gents who follow me and who, on occasion, share their favorite recipes with me.
One such sweet person is Cynthia Tassell who has been kind enough to send me lots of great low carb and keto recipes. She is patiently encouraging me to make better food choices.
Recently she sent me a recipe for a cabbage and hamburger casserole that sounded really good. But when I read through the recipe, I realized I didn’t have certain ingredients on hand, so changes had to be made.
Plus, the recipe made a huge portion and there is no way Bil was going to help me eat anything with cabbage in it. So, I made alterations and cut down the amounts.
I think Ms. Cynthia would be pleased how it turned out even though I ended up using flour instead of making it gluten free.
It’s not a pretty dish, but I sure did like it and looked forward to the leftovers the next day.
Maybe it’s the German in me that causes me to love cabbage so much. We ate a lot of creamed cabbage growing up, but this turned out better than my mom’s.
Ms. Cynthia is probably laughing and shaking her head as this recipe is a bit far from the recipe she sent.
Creamed cabbage with hamburger
• 1/2 lb. hamburger
• 1 tsp. dried minced garlic
• 1 onion, chopped
• salt and pepper
• 3 slices thick cut bacon, chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, chopped
• 1 head cabbage, cut into ribbons
• water
Sauce:
• 2 Tbsp. butter
• 1 Tbsp. flour
• 3/4 cup whipping cream
• 1/2 cup refrigerated grated parmesan cheese
• 1/4 + cup water
• pinch of nutmeg
In a large skillet, season the hamburger meat and brown it with the garlic and chopped onion until the meat is no longer pink and the onions have started to soften, then transfer it all to a large bowl.
In the same skillet, fry the chopped bacon until it starts to release the fat, then add in the green pepper. After the green pepper has softened a bit, transfer that mixture to the bowl with the hamburger.
Next, put the cabbage in the skillet and stir it around until it gets coated with some of the remaining bacon grease (if there is no grease left, add in a tablespoon of butter).
To start the cabbage steaming, add a couple of tablespoons of water, lower the heat and put a lid on the skillet. Let the cabbage steam until it wilts, stirring occasionally, then put it in the bowl with everything else.
Next, make the sauce. Melt the butter with the flour and cook for about 30 seconds. Lower the heat and whisk in the whipping cream, followed by the parmesan cheese and the nutmeg. Add water as needed to thin it out, but don’t make it too thin.
Pour this over the mixture in the bowl with all the other ingredients. Give it a good stir until it is evenly combined, then transfer it to a well-buttered deep casserole dish. Cover lightly with aluminum foil and bake for 30-35 minutes or until bubbly.