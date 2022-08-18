The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston-Victoria North, Walker Auditorium at 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria.
The purpose of the workshop is to find potential members whose families are from Goliad, Beeville, Refugio, Berclair, Three Rivers and the surrounding areas.
Light refreshments will be provided. Attendants are urged to bring their genealogy trees and/or laptops.
Those planning to attend should contact Blanche de Leon at blanchedeleon@msn.com or 361-649-4680 by Sept. 20.