The Daughters of the American Revolution, Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, will sponsor a free genealogy workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of Houston North, Walker Auditorium, 3007 N. Ben Wilson Street in Victoria.
The purpose of the workshop is to find potential Daughters whose families are from Goliad, Beeville, Refugio, Berclair, Three Rivers and the surrounding areas.
Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to become a DAR member. Those planning to attend should contact Blanche de Leon at blanchedeleon@msn.com or 361-649-4680 by Sept. 20.
Information submitted by Blanche de Leon, Registrar Guadalupe Victoria Chapter, NSDAR