Discovery of ancient mummification workshop

Westerners have had a fascination with the Egyptian ritual of mummifications for centuries. Knowledge of the Egyptian theories of the afterlife were known since the decipherment of hieroglyphics when the Rosetta Stone was discovered in 1799.
Many tombs had been discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings. The discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1925 caused a further interest in mummification that continues until today.
The mummies themselves had been studied by X-ray, CAT scan and other forensic methods, although the actual process was little known.
That has changed since 2018 when an actual workshop was discovered at Saqqara, south of Cairo and near the ancient city of Thebes. It was found 100 feet deep under a necropolis with the workshop on the ground level.
The biggest find was 31 ceramic containing various unguents with the labels of their contents, in hieroglyphics, of course. Sometimes the labels were not very specific. One balm was labeled “antiu.”
The contents were thought to be myrrh or frankincense like what the three Wise Men carried to the infant Jesus. Analysis found that antiu turned out to be a mixture of cedar, juniper and cypress.
Of course, chemists wanted to analyze the residue in all 31 of the jars. The chemist used gas chromatography coupled to a mass spectrometer. Aromatic conifer oils turned out to be a major constituent of many of the jars, which have antimicrobial and anti-insecticidal properties. This is what the Egyptian embalmers were using on the cadaver wrapped in linen or cotton sheeting.
Most of the conifer oils had a local origin but from sources all around the Mediterranean Seas. Some of the ingredients came from rain forests as far away as India and Africa. Some of the jars had embalming direction such as “for the head” and to decrease odors. Other analysis of the skull of the mummy of King Tut showed the presence of two kinds of resins. Animal fats were found as the base of some of the salves.
Natron was the first treatment of the body. The body was first rolled in natron to dry it out. Natron is a natural product powder mined in antiquity in Egyptian dry lake beds. It is a mixture of sodium salts, primarily sodium carbonate with a mixture of sodium bicarbonate, sodium chloride and sodium sulfate. It can be mixed with castor oil to make a smokeless fuel. It was also used as a toothpaste.
The mummifications worksite had five tombs in its lower level at the bottom of a tomb shaft. These appeared to be the permanent resting places of these five tombs. They had limestone sarcophagus containing mummies of minor officials and priests. The walls were decorated with colorful paintings relating to the afterlife. The tombs had the names of the occupants, some of whom were women.
One of the tombs belonged to a senior official named “Yaret.” Another tomb was for “Pepi Nefhany” who may have been a high-ranking priest. Another tomb was for a woman named “Petty,” a priestess who served the goddess Hathor. All these tombs were dated to about 2323 BC.
Most of the substances identified at the Saqqara site were imported. Juniper, cedar and olive trees are not grown in Egypt. The bitumen found was from the Dead Sea. The source of the bees wax is not clear, could have been local. Animal fat was probably from Egyptian cows.
The processing of all the components was done by the embalmers. The processing included the selection of the recipe, heating, pyrolysis and the application of the various liquids to the cadaver which could have taken 70 days. Some of the distant sources of components involved the rain forests in India and Africa.
The management of the supply chain of embalming ingredients and the technical knowledge in applying the treatment in specified sequence testified to high importance that Egyptians placed on the quality of the afterlife. Some of the secrets of the mummification process practiced 4,000 years ago have been revealed by the findings at Saqqara.
