The magnetic compass and the discovery of the earth’s magnetic field is old and complicated. It is also entwined with the geographical or true north for the earth.
True north is defined by the rotational axis of the earth. This rotation with regard to the Sun is what gives us the day and the night times with a 24-hour period. The axis of this rotation also gives us True or geographical north which is the orientation of all maps and globes.
Magnetic north has nothing to do with this rotation of the earth. Magnetic north is generated by the movement deep within the earth between the molten iron core of the earth and the next layer the mantle.
This rotation creates electric currents that generate a magnetic field that turns the earth into a giant magnet. It is as if the earth had a permanent magnet at its core.
It happens that one end of this magnet is near true north, but its position is not fixed. It is within about 15 degrees of true north. Also, magnetic north wanders around on geological time.
Worse than that, for reasons unknown, sometimes the polarity of this internal magnet reverses. That is, the north magnetic pole becomes the south pole. In earth’s history, this reversal has happened several times.
As far as we know, the axis of earth’s rotation or true north has not changed significantly over time although the speed of rotation has varied over geological time, that is over 8,000,000,000 years. So, the length of day and night have varied.
The earth’s magnetic field has the very beneficial effect of deflecting the Sun’s solar wind away from striking the Earth. Which is good because life on earth could not thrive on the surface under the impact of the solar wind.
Solar flares send out a deluge of the solar wind which causes electronic disruptions and sometimes aurora borealis down to near the equator. This solar flare event normally only lasts for a day or two.
The Greeks discovered the magnetic properties of certain rocks that were called lodestones. These stones were actually permanent magnetics. The ancient Chinese made the first compass by floating a sliver of the stones on a bowl of water.
The lodestone always pointed to magnetic north. Which meant that they were actually pointing at a south pole since opposite poles attract. You have seen this effect yourself if you have played with bar magnets.
Early European navigators and cartographers believed that compass needles were attracted to a hypothetical “magnetic island” somewhere in the far north. The idea that the earth is actually acting as a giant magnet was proposed in 1600 by the English doctor and natural philosopher William Gilbert.
The first expedition to reach the north magnetic pole was by James Clark Ross in June 1831. They found it by the simple expedient of following their compass north until the compass was pointed at their feet. DUH!
The north magnetic pole at that time was on a frozen island in northern Canada. Later expeditions found it in a slightly different location. From this it was concluded that the magnetic pole was moving slowly.
At the start of the Cold War in 1947, the U.S. decided that a more thorough study was needed and gave the job to the U. S. Army. In 1948, the Army found that the north magnetic pole was on Prince Edwards Island and moving north at about 34 miles per hour. There is no way to predict this movement because it is caused by movement in the core of the earth.
The location of the north geographic pole is harder to determine because it is in the Arctic Ocean. The site of the south geographic pole is on dry land in Antarctica. Again, this is the axis of rotation of the earth but this axis is not exactly stable either.
The geographical or true north pole moves slowly by 10 feet or so every few years. This is due to the seasonal movement of surface water and air masses. What can you count on? Death and taxes?
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”