Easy to make quick bread

I’m sort of on the fence about this recipe. It is one of those that I have wanted to make for a long time as it has been popping up in many of the recipe sites I follow for the last year or so. Some call it Cinnamon Roll Bread, Snickerdoodle Bread or Cinnamon Donut Bread, and there are many, many variations.
When I looked at several recipes, I passed up on the ones with butter since butter is at such a premium these days, and I passed up the ones with sour cream as I was out of that. Others had a very long list of ingredients. I combined several and altered others to make this very simple one.
I’m on the fence because, although Bil, the cinnamon lover, thought it was great, I thought it was just ok. It was nice with a cold glass of milk for an afternoon snack, but I wasn’t over the moon about it.
It might have been better with a nice glaze on it. But the next morning, I cut thick slices of it and pan fried it in butter until golden brown and poured maple syrup over it when I served it with bacon-scrambled eggs.
Then I really, really liked it as it went great with the salty bacon. This was much easier than making French toast for breakfast.
Cinnamon Roll Quick Bread
First make the Cinnamon Sugar
Combine:
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp. cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
For the Batter
Whisk together:
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 sugar
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 4 tsp. baking powder
• 1/2 tsp. salt
Add in:
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1 egg
• 2 tsp. vanilla-butter flavoring
•1/4 cup vegetable oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Set aside.
Stir together the cinnamon sugar. Set aside.
Whisk together the dry batter ingredients in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet batter ingredients. Combine the two without over mixing.
Pour half of the batter into the loaf pan. Top with half of the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Pout in the rest of the batter and use the remaining cinnamon sugar on top.
Use a butter knife to cut through the batter, lengthwise and crosswise or just make swirls.
Bake for 45 minutes or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing and putting it on a wire rack to cool.
If desired, make a glaze with powdered sugar, milk and a splash of vanilla and pour it on when bread is cool.