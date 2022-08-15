There were other empresarios in Texas in the 1820 and early 1830s but none were as successful as Stephen F Austin.
Austin brought 300 families to Texas. It is not exactly clear how many families the other empresarios were able to bring to Texas.
There were no official censuses taken in the colonial period, but the estimate of the number of people in Texas in 1830 was 6,500.
Since most empresario contracts authorized by Mexico were in the range of 50 to 400, there is a big discrepancy in numbers here.
Some of the better known empresarios in negotiation with Mexico were Hayden Edwards, Green DeWitte, Sterling Robertson, Martin DeLeon and James Power.
Edwards (1771-1849) was a native of Virginia and traveled to Mexico City where he encountered Austin. Edwards was rich and helped to financially support Austin.
Together they helped to have passed the Mexican colonization law of 1824 which established the empresario system.
Edwards thought Austin got the better contract, but Edwards still got a contract to settle 800 families in the Nacogdoches area.
But, in 1825 Edwards began to have trouble with existing Spanish land grants. The older settlers had Edwards expelled in 1827.
Continued turmoil and complaints caused Edward’s contract to be revoked in October 1826.
Edwards did have some grantees on his contract located and in November 1826 he started the Fredonian Rebellion. This was a revolt against the Mexican government.
Austin sent a company of his militia against the revolt. Before any fighting occurred the Fredonians dispersed, and Edwards fled to Louisiana.
It is unclear how many immigrants entered and remained in Texas.
Green DeWitte (1787-1835) was born in Missouri and there became aware of Moses Austin successful petition to become an empresario.
In 1822, DeWitte sent his own petition for a grant but was turned down. In 1825, DeWitte journeyed to Saltillo to renew his petition. Aided by S.F. Austin, this time he was successful.
In 1825, De Witte was awarded a contract to settle 400 Anglo-American families on the Guadalupe River. Unfortunately, this led to boundary disputes with another neighboring empresario Martin DeLeon.
DeWitte colony later became Gonzales, and he brought his whole family to Texas in 1826. The colony moved several times due to Native American attacks.
Due to the unsuccessful fulfillment of his contract, it expired in 1831. His town of Gonzales was instrumental in the beginning of the Texas revolution when there was a skirmish over the possession of an exceedingly small cannon.
After the skirmish (no fatalities) Dewitt’s wife, Naomi, and their daugh cut up Naomi’s wedding dress to make the first “Come and Take it” flag. This was Texas’ first flag.
De Witte died in Monclova, Mexico before this iconic fight in Gonzales. The population of Gonzales at the time was only a few hundred.
DeLeon (1765-1833) was the only empresario to start an exclusively Hispanic colony in Texas. It persisted and became Victoria, Texas.
He came from an aristocratic family of great wealth. He settled in Texas in 1805 and built a big multi-faceted ranch near the Aransas River.
In 1807 he petitioned the Spanish government for a grant. He was refused. After the Mexican revolt from Spain and the liberalized immigration policies of the new Mexican government, De Leon received a grant to settle 41 Mexican families on the lower Guadalupe River. DeLeon joined the revolt against Santa Anna. He died of cholera in 1833.
James Power (c.1788-1852) was an empresario of Irish ancestry. He learned of the empresario contracts from S.F. Austin and moved to Matamoros in 1821, later to Saltillo.
He formed a partnership with James Hewetson. Together they receive a grant to settle 200 Catholic families on the Texas coast.
Power was very active in the Texas Revolution and in the Republic. He subsequently established his colony on Live Oak Point, the current site of Fulton and Rockport in Aransas County. He died in 1852 at home and was buried in Refugio.