Everything you need to know about spring gardening

Scout and I are taking walks – what a challenge with a 50-plus pound puppy. The walks bring back memories of the many wonderful dogs that preceded Scout. Each was special and at the time the best dog we ever had. Bella was special and still missed, but Scout has the sweetest temperament – just a big teddy bear. At this point in life, I want a cuddly teddy bear!
Winter is still trying to hold on with cold wet weather. So thankful we didn’t get the ice San Antonio had. The daughter sent pictures of huge tree limbs that split from the weight of the ice they had. So sad to see the damage from the ice storm.
Although winter is clinging on, spring will be here before we know it. Feb. 14 is around the corner along with the season of the rose. I love the intoxicating scent of roses. Warmer weather and rain showers have intensified the heady scent of “Old Blush” in the courtyard. While Valentine’s Day reminds us that it’s time to trim back the roses, my “Old Blush” will have to wait until they are no longer covered in blooms.
Sharpen your bypass shears and get ready to prune. Begin by removing dead or weak wood. Shorten healthy canes to 18 to 24 inches. Remove crossing or rubbing limbs. Make all cuts at a 45-degree angle above an outwardly facing leaf bud. Prune to maintain a rounded or natural shape for an informal effect. Pruning roses increases blooms and makes for a more attractive shrub. Prune shrub roses and vigorous climbers and other “once bloomers” after their spring display.
After pruning, it’s time to feed the roses. The Rose Society recommends 2 cups alfalfa pellets, 1 cup cotton seed meal, 1 cup fish meal, 1 cup gypsum, 1 cup Ironite and 1/2 cup Epsom salts. I personally use alfalfa, cotton seed meal and compost mix. An organic mix not only feeds the rose, but it also improves the quality of the soil.
Crunch time, spring is just around the corner and getting the flower beds ready is at the top of my list, working compost, alfalfa and cotton meal into each one. Soil preparation is the key to a successful garden. Good soil allows for a vigorous root system which ensures a healthy plant. Healthy plants thrive and multiply, tolerate the extremes of weather and have few problems with disease and insects.
Working in organics is always beneficial. Using organics in sandy soil increases its ability to hold moisture and nutrients while organics in clay soil increases drainage capacity and aeration.
Soil is a living thing and adding organics provides food for the microbes, beneficial bacteria and fungi along with earthworms and insects.
If you have oak trees, instead of considering the leaves waste to be sent to the landfill, chop them up with a mulching mower and add a little extra nitrogen to help them break down and then incorporate them into your beds. Decomposed oak leaves are an inexpensive way to add organics to your soil.
If you add organic mulch on a regular basis, the mulch slowly decomposes enriching the soil - improving its quality and fertility.
It never hurts to get a soil test to determine what type of soil is present and how to improve it. Soil test bags and instructions are available from the extension service. For a small fee, they will send your sample to A & M. You will receive a report with information on soil texture, ph and nutrient level.
Deadhead cool-weather annuals, such as dianthus, snapdragons, petunias, pansies and calendulas. The plants can become leggy - prune the stems back to a desirable size and shape. In a few weeks, you will be rewarded with more blooms. Remove debris from your flower beds.
Prune evergreen shrubs, shade and fruit trees - just before bud break. You can prune summer and fall-flowering shrubs, but do not prune spring-flowering shrubs; they have already set blooms. Mow straggly groundcovers on high setting to renew the planting.
Remove twiggy growth and limbs that cross or touch one another to expose the beautiful sculptural quality of crepe myrtle trunks. Do not top them and commit crepe murder! Crepe myrtles are versatile and can be trained for single or multiple trunks. However, they are trained; remove excess suckers from the base of the tree.
Pansies, violas, ornamental kale, cabbage, stock, sweet alyssum, phlox, petunia, verbena, geranium, aster and snapdragons may still be set out from four-inch transplants. Perennials such as yarrow coreopsis, purple cone flower and salvias may be set out toward the end of February.
Sow seeds of zinnia, nicotiana and cosmos inside to get a jump on spring. Outside, vegetable gardeners should sow beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, Swiss chard, collards, lettuce, mustard, potatoes, radish, spinach and turnip. After the middle of February, sow snap beans, sweet corn, cucumber, squash and watermelons.
Watch out for scale, aphids and whiteflies. Use dormant oil while temperatures are still below 85 degrees F. Watch out for loopers and cabbageworms on broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower - use a Bacillus thuringienses product. Be ready to protect tomato transplants from a late spring freeze.
Oak leaves are beginning to drop and soon ball moss (Tillandsia recurvata) will be obvious for all to see. These unsightly epiphytes can form large dense balls in a short time period on more than just our oaks having been found on telephone poles and fence posts. Ball moss isn’t parasitic like mistletoe, it is a bromeliad.
To kill the moss you can use a mix of one small box of baking soda and one tablespoon of Dawn dish soap, to one gallon of water. Spray this mix on the ball moss, which will die, start to rot, and eventually fall. This is a slow but effective process.
Hope springs eternal and so we gardeners plant with the hope of a better year. Happy gardening!