A few weeks ago, the husband rescued a five month old puppy someone had dumped at the ranch. It resembled a chupacabra, nothing but skin and bones. He fed it Vienna sausages, gave it water and put a towel on the cabin porch for it to lie on. He took a case of dog food with him when he went back to the ranch the next day. The pup was still there!
The husband really wanted that dog. So while I was in Fort Worth for a Trustee meeting, he told the daughter I had said it was a ranch dog and couldn’t come home. Needless to say, we had a good laugh after I told the daughter I didn’t say it couldn’t come home. She relayed that information to her father and when I got home Chuppy had been to the vet for shots, had toys, chew bones and a bed in his office. Oh my, the constant stream of photos of Chuppy!
So far, the pup isn’t a digger. I have caught him carrying my garden shoes around. That will never do – we are going to have to have an understanding about my shoes!
August brought a change in the weather, rain and milder temperature. September continued the trend with more rain and now the garden needs to be whipped back into submission. Thanks to the rain, the weeds are enthusiastic. At least they are easy to pull! While the rain has provided relief to some of the oaks on the ranch, it came too late for others. The loss of a tree is a tragedy - it takes so many years to replace a mature tree.
September is the beginning of our second season. That time of the year, when temperatures are milder and the garden rebounds. I love the rich purples and gold of fall, the pumpkins and Halloween. Each year, the husband and I celebrate the magic of fall and the anniversary of our first date on Oct. 31 at a Halloween carnival!
Fall is the perfect time to add new perennials, shrubs and trees to the garden. Plants will quickly become established. Over the fall and winter the plant root systems will become established giving them an edge when the unrelenting heat of summer returns.
To have a glorious fall display, it’s time to get busy. Clean flower beds of any lingering plants from your spring garden. Remove weeds and diseased plants. Till in organic material using a mix of compost, manure and organic mineral powders to enrich the soil along with a spray on soil activator. Soil is a living web of microorganisms and earthworms and requires nutrients to feed them. They in turn feed your plants which feed you.
When planting vegetables, be sure to provide a location that receives plenty of sunshine and adequate spacing for each plant. This will ensure compact plants that are more resistant to disease and insect problems.
Tomatoes should be planted now along with peppers and squash. Planting now gives them time to mature and produce fruit before the return of cold weather.
When purchasing transplants, be sure they are compact, with a healthy green color and a good root system. Get them in the ground as quickly as possible for it takes several weeks before they begin to flower. Fall gardening is all about timing and giving plants enough time to produce vegetables before cold weather sets in.
Consider staggered planting when putting in your garden. Plant weeks apart so you are not inundated with too many veggies from a big harvest at one time. This is important for root crops like radishes, beets, and turnips, etc.
It’s time to do a little general garden clean up. Improve the look of your garden by pulling out the dead and dying, staking leggy and leaning plants. Fill in the gaps with transplants of marigold, chrysanthemums, celosia, globe amaranth, periwinkles, petunias, melampodium, zinnias, impatiens, coleus and sweet alyssum.
Spring and summer blooming perennials may be divided from now through early fall. Mulch new plantings and transplanted divisions and keep watering them regularly until the first frost. Don’t fertilize when planting in the fall. Feeding may encourage a flush of new growth that could be damaged with an early frost.
Set out spring-flowering perennials, such as “Texas Gold” columbine, yarrow, ox-eye daisies, purple coneflowers, daylily and iris. Planting in the fall allows them enough time to become established before next spring. Plant in beds prepared with organic material and mulch.
Many mid spring bloomers such as the sages and grasses come into their own and flower strongly with the cooler fall weather. Fall perennials such as fall rain lily, autumn joy sedum, obedient plant, rudbeckia, coreopsis and salvia provide exceptional color to the garden.
Later in the fall, plant spring-flowering bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, Dutch iris, ranacuals, anemones, snowdrops, crocuses and cool weather flowers such as stock, pansies, foxglove, hollyhock, sweet pea, flowering cabbage, kale, snaps, petunias and larkspur. Broadcast wildflower seed in the fall.
Lightly prune your roses. Don’t cut back more than a third. This will encourage blooms. Save the heavy pruning for Valentine’s. Feed them a mix of compost, alfalfa and cotton meal and mulch them to protect their roots.
Prune crepe myrtles, removing spent flowers and seed heads to encourage one more bloom before frost. Save any major pruning for December and January when trees are dormant.
With a little work now, a spectacular fall garden can be yours.