Fighting the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease

GOLIAD – At the request of Goliad resident Carol New, a barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Victoria Alzheimer’s Association was held at Jay’s Cook Shack Saturday, June 20, in Goliad.
Ten percent of the funds raised from barbecue sales were donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition to barbecue, homemade mustang grape jelly was sold by New’s family. A total of $300 was raised through sales and donations.
Several times throughout the year the family sells the jelly at Goliad Market Days and the Goliad Farmer’s Market to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Mustang grape jelly was chosen because it is purple, the color representing Alzheimer’s awareness.
New stated, “I have been involved in the Alzheimer’s Association for eight years. My dad had Alzheimer’s for seven years. It is a tough, sad disease watching your family member go through the difficult stages of Alzheimer’s.
“They lose their ability to talk, eat by themselves and walk. We don’t have a cure for Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s numbers are going up. We raise money all year long for education, research and support.”
The association is not restricted to helping residents of Victoria County. The purpose for holding the benefit in Goliad is to bring awareness, education and information to the community. The association has resources to help Alzheimer’s patients, their families and caregivers.
“The event was held, Saturday on the Longest Day: The Longest Day is the day with the most light - the summer solstice. On June 20 we fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through our fundraising efforts.
“The BBQ event at Jay’s Cook Shack was a huge success.
“Thank you for supporting the Longest Day and making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association,” New said.