There was a confusing series of wars and battles on Texas soil before the Texas Revolution in late 1835.
It was confusing because there were multiple protagonists who kept switching sides: the Native Americans, the Spanish government (until 1821), the Spanish royalists and Mexican revolutionaries (1810-21), the filibusters from Louisiana (1801-21), Austin’s colonial militia, liberal and conservative factions in the Mexican government, and both war and peace parties among the residents of Texas.
The period 1801-35 was unsettled in the extreme in Texas because Texas was seen as very valuable and attainable to many parties. The battles were fought at Nacogdoches, Bexar, La Bahia, Gonzales, Anahuac and Velasco, as well as, other unnamed sites.
The earliest challenges for the possession of Texas came from the groups called the filibusters.
A filibuster is someone that engages in unauthorized military action in a foreign country to support a revolution.
The word is derived from the same source as freebooter and had the connotation of pirate. The term started in use in the 1500s and was revived in the 1800s to describe various expeditions against Latin American countries.
In the case of Texas, the filibusters originated in Louisiana even before the Louisiana Purchase.
Philip Nolan, in 1800, was one of the first to launch a campaign against the Spanish government to gain control of Texas.
Nolan was killed in a battle with Spanish troops in 1801, but there were at least six other filibuster attempts between then and 1819.
The last filibuster action was instigated by James Long in 1819. Long sought the support of Jean Lafitte in Galveston, but the pirate refused.
Long then allied with the Mexican revolutionary Trespalacious and started an armed expedition into Texas in 1821 in support of the ongoing Mexican revolt from Spain.
Long left his wife, Jane Long, at a tiny fort on the Bolivar peninsula. Long was captured by Spanish Royalists forces at La Bahia and sent to Mexico City. There he was eventually executed, some said by order of Trespalacious, who was then a member of the new Mexican government.
Jane Long rode from Bolivar to Bexar and then as far as Monterrey seeking justice for her husband’s death.
The year 1827 saw another filibuster-like action, the Fredonian rebellion. Two Edwards brothers and about 200 Anglos seized Nacogdoches and attempted to set up a republic.
Stephen F. Austin refused to support their cause and, in fact, allied his colony’s militia with the Mexican Army to put down the rebellion.
The rebellion ended quickly as Austin and his 400 militia men were marching with the Mexican Army toward Nacogdoches.
The Mexicans were supposed to be impressed with Austin’s and the colonists’ loyalty to Mexico, but they were probably more impressed by the size of the Anglo militia because they imposed new limits on the militia in 1828.
The first battles between the Texas militia and Mexican soldiers occurred in 1832 at Anahuac and Velasco over the collection of tariffs at these two Texas port towns, led by William B. Travis.
These battles happened while Santa Anna was leading a coup against the Mexican President Bustamante in Mexico City.
There were casualties on both sides at the Battle of Velasco on June 26, 1832, and a few days later Austin arrived on the scene in the company of Mexican General Jose Mexia.
The seriousness of the situation was defused when Austin and the Texans declared their allegiance to Santa Anna!
No other major battles were fought until 1835. But the residual ill-will and heavy-handed treatment of Texas by Santa Anna resulted in the first battle of the Texas Revolution at Gonzales in October 1835.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”