Finding right match for skin tone begins with foundation

Have you found your match? No, I am not speaking of Match.com. I’m referring to how to choose the right foundation, as in makeup. Hello?
OK ladies, we all know that finding the perfect shade for our skin tone can be a daunting task. We have all been to the department store where the shade looks good under department store lighting, but it looks horrible at home. The shade is either too light or too dark, leaving those orange lines we have all seen.
Foundation shades should also be adjusted according to the seasons. In the summer months, we naturally need a darker shade as opposed to the winter months when a lighter shade may be required.
So how does a girl find her perfect match?
When I was living in Dallas, working as a professional makeup artist, I was taught to have a client turn their wrists over and check the color of the veins. If the veins have a bluish purple color, then the undertone shade should be cool. If the veins appear to have a greenish tint, then choose a warm shade If the vein color is hard to determine, go with a neutral foundation shade.
The label on each foundation shade should be marked with either a “C” for cool, “W” for warm or “N” for neutral.
Another thing to keep in mind when purchasing foundations is your skin type. I have a unique assessment tool I use in my aesthetics that determines accuracy.
Are you oily, dry or prone to acne? Picking the correct formula of foundation will give you ultimate results.
I also highly recommend using a product with sun protection as well as incorporating SPF protection as a part of your daily skincare routine.
Ladies, I hope this helps in avoiding unnecessary costly purchases. Last, but not least, blend, blend and blend your makeup!
Happy making up!