GCRSP holds annual barbecue for Goliad ISD administrators

Sixty members and guests attended the annual Goliad ISD administrators’ barbecue hosted by the Goliad County Retired School Personnel on Aug. 4.
The event was held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ander
Jerry Dornak, chapter president, presided and welcomed all members and guests present.
GISD Superintendent Holly Lyon introduced her staff and school board members who were present.
The meal consisted of barbecue chicken, prepared by Gerald Foerster, Dwayne Machicek, Daryl Lau and Robert Franke, along with side dishes and desserts prepared by GCRSP members. Entertainment was provided by Allen Jank.
Following the meal, several items of business were discussed.
Laura Whitson, past district president, and Robin Metting, current president of the district, were introduced; Metting explained what is expected of members in the coming election and legislative year.
Mindy Sullivan gave information on the “Fans for the Needy” program and the chapter voted to purchase five fans to give to the Goliad County Library to distribute.
Lyon talked about the Guardian Program for the elementary school, brought up by member Alan McDaniel.
Sullivan and Renee Stroman discussed the upcoming all-class reunion to be held on Oct. 8, which is the same weekend as homecoming.
Remaining chickens were sold to support the scholarship fund
The treasurer’s report was given by Daryl Lau.
Minnie Perez, who puts the group’s yearbook together each year, was given a Dairy Queen gift card and thanked for her timely production of this year’s book.
Dairy Queen gift cards were also presented to the six door prize winners, Laura Whitson, Mark Stroman, Hattie Jo Machicek, Marilyn Hamilton, Regan Moya and Emilio Vargas III.
The first regular meeting of the chapter will be held at the superintendent’s office on Sept. 14 at 10 am.
The Goliad chapter will host the District III Fall Conference on Oct. 20 at the First Baptist Church gym.
Information submitted by Jerry Dornak, GCRSP Chapter president