GCRSP plans Game Night Scholarship fundraiser

Members of the Goliad County Retired School Personnel met recently to discuss several items.
After the prayer, pledges and officer and committee reports, members engaged in a guessing game by President Jerry Dornak.
The top three winners of the game were Ethel Jones, Rose Ann Dornak and Hattie Jo Machicek.
Old business included a discussion on free items members, who have United Health insurance, can receive. It was reported that the group provided more than 20,000 community service hours during 2022. Mindy Sullivan contributed the most hours.
Members were reminded about the availability of the bus to Austin for the Wear Red Day on April 12 to make contact with legislators.
New business included the District Spring Conference in Jackson County on May 11. Daryl Lau reminded the members that it is almost time to pay dues for the coming year.
The main item of discussion was the upcoming Game Night Scholarship fundraiser. It is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the Methodist Fellowship Hall. The event will include Bingo, door prizes, a silent auction, food and drinks. Members are asked to bring items for door prizes and Bingo games, as well as dessert items. Designated members are providing the silent auction items.
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon will be present to give information on the upcoming bond proposal.
After other announcements, all members received door prizes and the meeting adjourned.
Information submitted by Jerry Dornak, GCRSP president