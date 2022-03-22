George Catlin was the supreme documenter and painter of Native Americans and their struggle to survive the clash with white culture.
In 1831, he chose as his life’s work to chronicle what remained of the undomesticated Native Americans in the western US.
In early 1830, Catlin observed in Philadelphia a delegation of undomesticated Indians from the Great Plains on their way to Washington, D.C.
These tribes were still intact in their culture, and he recognized their difference with the passivated tribes in the East.
Catlin wrote in his journal “Nothing short of the loss of my life shall prevent me from visiting their country and becoming their historian.”
In 1831, at the age of thirty -five and untrained in art, Catlin started on his first trek. Up until that time, he had a desultory career as a lawyer.
But now Catlin had a vision that he followed all his life. He produced an immense body of work: 310 oil paintings of Indians, two hundred oils on buffalos and landscapes, notes on Indian life, sketches and a large collection of Indian artifacts.
All of this was to document the culture of the Indigenous people as it existed in the 1830s.
His collection of Indian artifacts included decorated shirts, moccasins, drums, buffalo robes feather headdresses and even a Crow tepee of buffalo hide.
He crisscrossed the country and in 1839 came back to Albany, New York to prepare his “Catlin Indian Gallery.”
He had collected and written so much that he had a problem of where to display it. Much of it ended up in the Smithsonian Museum.
The list of tribes that Catlin visited and stayed with is staggering and the range of work included portraits of Indigenous leaders, their wives, braves, all in full regalia. He really did document their lives before the white man from the East affected it.
He risked his life on a number of occasions, but used his meetings to explain his mission. The Native Americans were mostly at war with each other, but not the white man in the time he was with them.
In an early self-portrait, he is seen as young, handsome, slender large-eyed, with dark wavy hair with an open confident face. His first contact in his new life was General William Clark (of Lewis and Clark fame) who was then U.S. Superintendent of Indian Affairs for the western tribes.
In the spring of 1831, the pair headed up the Mississippi River to Prairie du Chine in present day Wisconsin, then on the frontier. Here the Sioux, Iowa, Missouri and the Sauk and Fox tribes were meeting. Catlin made a portrait of Black Hawk, the chief of the Sauk and Fox.
Then in the spring of 1832, he set out on the steamboat Yellow Stone to travel two thousand miles up the Missouri River to stop at the fur trading post Fort Pierre in South Dakota.
Here he painted the Lakota Sioux. At the mouth of the Yellowstone River, he had his first meeting with the Blackfoot, the Assiniboine, Ojibwa, Crow and Plains Cree.
It was here that Catlin witnessed and executed his first live action scenes such as hunting the buffalo.
Catlin also began to send dispatches or letters to the Spectator, Daily Advertiser and other New York newspapers.
In all, he wrote 21 such letters that were published in New York. These letters from the upper Missouri constituted half of his entire journal.
At the end of the summer, Catlin descended from the upper Missouri River by canoe sending his paintings and already huge artifact collection by steamboat back to St. Louis.
On the way, he visited and documented the Pawnee and Mandan, two tribes who were on their way to extinction.
Catlin’s observation provided the only detailed picture of the lives of these disappearing people.
Although widely admired and praised for their accuracy, the paintings and descriptions received faint praise from his competitors.
His entry into the Smithsonian collection was at first opposed and lost in Congress by a single vote. Catlin soldiered on and finally was invited to exhibit at the Smithsonian. He was actually residing at the Smithsonian when he died in 1872.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub”.