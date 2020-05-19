GHS seniors honored with honk parade

GOLIAD – Though COVID-19 has changed plans concerning activities related to high school graduation, the Goliad High School senior class is still being shown love and given encouragement.
The Project Graduation Committee surprised the Class of 2020 with a honk parade in their honor Tuesday, April 21.
Along the parade route each of the 105 GHS seniors was visited, at their home or place of employment, and presented with a yard sign.
Prior to the event, senior parents spent three hours mapping the parade route based on the students’ addresses. The parade and delivery of the signs took 10 hours to complete.
Committee member JoAnn Capistran said, “We have many students that live in rural Goliad County and some students that live or work in Victoria County.
“We are very blessed that coaches, teachers and friends joined to honor the seniors. We even had a student that jumped in the parade and honked with us! “Project Graduation committee wishes all the Goliad High School seniors good luck.”