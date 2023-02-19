Goldfinches – South Texas' winter Texans

One of the joys of feeding wild birds is seeing different species of birds during the year. For example, our winter feeders attract several species of sparrows and finches that are not here in the summer. One of our feeders’ most notable winter birds is the American Goldfinch. These goldfinches are different from our familiar Lesser Goldfinches, which are common in South Texas in the summer.
American Goldfinches are northern birds, and they rarely show up before December. By the time they get here, they have molted their bright yellow breeding plumage and replaced it with feathers of a more somber hue. In essence, the American Goldfinches are no longer “gold.”
So why get excited about birds that are drab olive-gray? Perhaps it is because what they lack in color, they make up for in numbers. Goldfinches are little social birds that tend to move around in flocks. Sometimes a flock will have hundreds of individuals! And as they roam around and feed, they “talk” to each other.
The sweet sounds of goldfinches are rendered as “to-WEE, to-WEE” rising on the “WEE.” They utter it as they come into a feeder and fly away. In the air, goldfinches fly in a gently undulating pattern, giving the impression that the flock is a carousel and the individual birds are the horses going up and down. And all the while, they call each other in happy musical sounds.
It is easy to like goldfinches. Many early ornithologists thought so too. Some, like Bradford Torrey (1885), even waxed rhapsodic. He wrote, “Our American Goldfinch is the loveliest of birds. With his elegant song and more beautiful soul, he ought to be one of the most beloved birds, if not one of the most famous, but he has never yet had half his desserts.”
Although Torrey meant that goldfinches were under-appreciated, his choice of words got me thinking about what goldfinches eat. It turns out that their diet (breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as dessert!) is almost exclusively seeds. Seeds of plants in the Compositae (sunflower family) are their favorites. These kinds of plants produce a seedhead with hundreds of small seeds. Think sunflowers, but also thistles, asters and dandelions. A single seedhead provides lots of food in a compact package. Plus, these kinds of plants tend to grow in large patches, perfect for feeding a flock.
Birdwatchers noticed the preference that goldfinches had for Compositae seeds. As bird feeding began to catch on, they offered the birds sunflower seeds, but the gray-and-white striped sunflower seeds were too large for the tiny bills of goldfinches. The smaller black oil sunflower seeds are more their size. And the tiny grains of thistles are even better. Goldfinches are especially fond of thistle seeds.
However, thistles are spiny and not much fun to grow and harvest. A substitute was found in Asia and Africa’s niger oil seed (Guizotia abbysinica). This tiny black birdseed resembles thistle seed and is even higher in fat content and in calories. And studies show that goldfinches prefer it over thistle seed. So over 40 years ago, the rising birdseed industry began to import niger oil seed as a wild bird food.
In 1982, many shipments of niger oil seed were detained at the ports because they were contaminated with weed seeds. There were concerns that the parasitic plant dodder seeds would be accidentally imported along with niger. You have probably seen a local species of dodder. It looks like a yellow-orange net thrown over a field or pasture. Dodder is leafless and rootless; its vines curl around green plants penetrating their tissues. Dodder then sucks all its nourishment from these host plants. Some species of dodder parasitize important crops, hence the concern.
The USDA-APHIS program went to work on the problem, and in 1988, a method of dry heat sterilization was found to destroy the dodder seeds without damaging the niger oil seed’s nutritional content. The technique also inhibits the germination of most of the niger oil seeds. Niger is not native to North America and should not be allowed to spread. Also, most people prefer that their bird seed does not sprout.
In 1998, the Wild Bird Feeding Industry changed the spelling of the niger to “Nyjer” and trademarked it. This differentiated niger (now Nyjer) from thistle seed and indicated that it was imported and heat sterilized. Interestingly, Nyjer seed is sometimes called “black gold” because of the extra expense incurred by treating and importing it.
Why pay up to five dollars a pound for specialty bird seed? Because it attracts a very special bird: the American Goldfinch. The goldfinch’s happy songs, sweet nature and bright yellow color (on its breeding grounds) make it a joy to have around. So paying more for Nyjer seed is worth it. But it makes sense to offer Nyjer seed in unique feeders. The simplest is just a mesh sock with openings barely large enough for a Nyjer seed to be worked through them. The goldfinches seem to enjoy the activity; after all, winkling a seed out of a seedhead is what they were born to do.
Pre-eminent birder, Roger Tory Peterson (1935) said, “The responsibilities of life seem to rest lightly on the Goldfinch’s sunny shoulders.” They do indeed seem to be high-spirited little birds, always happy and full of gaiety. It is nice to have them as our winter guests. So go ahead and buy Nyjer seed and give the goldfinches their “just desserts.” They are Bee County’s avian winter Texans!