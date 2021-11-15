Major show paperwork
The deadline for Major show paperwork is Monday, Nov. 15. This includes animal entries, shooting sports and contests.
Coastal Bend Classic
The Coastal Bend Classice Committee has announced the 2021 Coastal Bend Classic. Information is now available at the event website: https://d114-h.tamu.edu/events-and-contests/coastal-bend-classic/.
The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in Sinton. Registration is also available on the event website. Early registration is open until Nov. 12. Regular registration will be open from Nov. 13 to day of show.
Additionally, there will also be a Livestock Judging Contest the day before on Friday, Dec. 3. Registration for this event will be through JudgingCard.com.
911 sign order
The 4-H will be placing another order for 911 signs. Signs with three to four numbers are $15; five numbers are $16. Place orders by Nov. 22. Call the extension office at 361-645-8204.