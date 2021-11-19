I had to put out a call to friends and family this week to send in some recipes to help me meet my deadline. I had a sudden and very painful gout flair-up the evening before which kept me awake all night and Bil had to locate the walker just so I could get out of bed the next morning. The pain from gout is unbelievable and right up there with the pain I experienced when I had a blood clot from my first knee replacement.
So, there wasn’t any way that I could stand in the kitchen and bake Bil an apple cake like I had planned for my article. Instead, I headed to the urgent care to see what could be done to reduce the pain.
Luckily a couple of sweet ladies sent me these tried and true recipes that saved the day. Daughter Amanda said she made this meatloaf for company and they asked to be invited back again just to have her meatloaf a second time. And Betty Frisby sent me this low-carb recipe for squash which would go with it very well indeed. Thanks again for saving me, ladies.
Amanda’s Meatloaf
• 1 1/2 lbs. ground beef
• 1/2 cup crushed Ritz crackers
• 3/4 cup grated cheddar cheese
• 1 pkt. dry onion soup mix
• 2 eggs, beaten
• 1/4 cup ketchup
• 2 Tbsp. steak sauce
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the meat, crackers, cheese and soup mix until everything is mixed well. Stir together the eggs, ketchup and steak sauce until smooth and then add to the meat mixture. If the mixture seems to be on the dry side, add a bit of water.
Press the mixture into a 9x5 inch loaf pan and bake from 45 to 60 minutes or until there is no pink in the middle and the internal temperature reads 160.
Betty’s Low-Carb Squash Casserole
• 1 1/2 lbs. squash (yellow, white or zucchini) cut into 1 in. discs
• 1/2 cup diced onion
• 1/2 cup bell pepper (any color)
• 1-8 oz. block cream cheese
• 2 cups grated cheese (cheddar, Colby or a combination)
• salt and pepper to taste Heat oven to 375 degrees and butter a 2-qt. casserole dish.
Parboil squash for about three minutes and then drain well.
Layer the bottom of the dish with half the squash and lightly season with salt and pepper. Top with half of each of the onions and the bell pepper. Add half of the cream cheese in dollops and then half of the grated cheese. Repeat with a second layer.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top begins to brown and the squash is fork tender.
Let rest five minutes before serving.