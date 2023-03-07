Goliad historian to speak at TSHA meeting

Goliad ranch owner historian/author Patsy Pittman Light will be a presenter at the 127th session of the annual Texas State Historical Association in El Paso on March 2.
Light’s topic, “The Italians at Goliad,” is a PowerPoint presentation of three immigrant artisans who worked on restorations and memorials in Goliad during the 1930s.
Hugo Villa was Gutzon Borglum’s assistant at Mount Rushmore for 14 years who worked on details at Mission Espiritu Santo de Zuniga, Presidio La Bahia and the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. He also created the bronze bust of the Angel of Goliad that is displayed in the Presidio La Bahia Museum.
The presentation will also feature Hannibal Pianta, who created the Goliad Memorial Auditorium stage proscenium, and Ugo Lavaggi, who carved the Fannin Memorial.
Others on the program with Light will be Michael Dunn, of Washington, D.C. Dunn is Chief of Photography at the Office of the Architect of the U.S. Capitol. He will discuss his photo essay, “Given,” which is about Concordia Cemetery in El Paso with Jewish and Catholic graves.
David Dorado Romero, El Paso historian/author, will present the history of the cemetery with Dunn.
The Texas State Historical Association, founded in 1897, is the oldest learned society in Texas, and was founded to bring lay and professional historians together. The annual three-day meetings have an attendance of 700, although 170,000 members are reached through email and social media.
There are presentations on varied subjects, luncheons, dinner, and field trips. This year, one of the field trips includes a visit to the Lucchese boot factory.
Light, a fifth-generation landowner in Goliad County, is giving her third presentation at an annual meeting. One of her three published books was reviewed in the Texas State Historical Association Southwestern Historical Quarterly, and the biography of her trail driver great grandfather, Ed Lott, is in the association’s Handbook of Texas History.
Patsy Light and her husband, Scotty Light, donated a display cabinet to Goliad’s Market House Museum to store the contents of the cornerstone for the dedication of the Goliad County Courthouse from 1893, which were discovered in the storeroom of the museum.
The couple engaged a museum display person, and created an exhibit of the memorabilia for the courthouse.
The Lights engaged a commercial photographer to copy the archival architectural plans of the Goliad Memorial Auditorium at the Texas State Archives in Austin in preparation for renovations that hopefully will be done in the future.
Scotty Light, an independent oilman, developed several oil properties in Goliad County, and is finishing a 14-year-old project, The Inn on the Square, which is a seven-room boutique hotel slated to open soon.
The Inn on the Square adjoins the Mustang Cantina and the Bull Durham Pavilion, which will soon be available for special events.
The Bull Durham wall mural (1893) was restored by friend Pam Rosser, the conservator of the Alamo.
The couple contribute annually by making the Illustrated map of the square. The map is produced by Patsy Light and edited by Goliad citizens Alicia Cowley and Marty Brophy and San Antonio architects Morgan Price and Ryan Schmidt, and is available at no cost.
The Lights assisted with an archeological survey which helped the identification of the La Bahia-Bexar Road as a National Historic Trail.
Patsy Light has written 10 THC historic markers for sites in the area, She and her cousin, Anne Bode, wrote the National Register of Historic Places nomination for the San Antonio River Valley west of the Goliad Rural Historic District, which is composed of 27,000 acres of land, ranches, and homes. They also wrote the National Register for the Goliad State Historic Park, which chronicles the history and the restoration of the mission and presidio.
Copies of the historical marker and the National Register of Historic Places nominations are available in the Goliad County Library.
Patsy and Scotty Light, both 91, continue to work. Scotty Light in the energy business,
and Patsy is working on her 11th THC historical marker for the railroad baggage building. She and her cousin, Alicia Cowley, have begun a survey of the homes of Goliad County. Stephen Fox, Houston architectural historian and a fellow of Anchorage Foundation of Texas is planning to assist them in their endeavor.