Goliad library offers summer reading challenge

GOLIAD – The Goliad County Library, in partnership with the Goliad County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, is offering some reading challenge fun this summer with “FRED: Families Reading Every Day.”
Developed by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, an educational agency affiliated with the Texas A&M System, FRED is designed to encourage parents to read to their children daily. The program aims to increase family involvement in children’s literacy development, improve the quality of family relationships, and encourage healthy behaviors.
FRED is based on the belief that for children to reach their highest academic potential, parents must be actively involved in all aspects of their education and development.
This free program is open to youth of all ages. The program is running July 1 through Aug. 12.
Registrations are being accepted from July 1 through July 15. Registration is done online at https://fch.tamu.edu/fred, and can be completed from a smart device or computer.
All children will receive a certificate upon completion of the program (generated by the online system).
Contact the library at 361-645-2291 or email cjanota@goliadcountytx.gov with any questions.
Beginning Wednesday, July 1, the library will allow parents to bring their children in to checkout reading material and movies only. All interactives have been removed until further notice.
Patrons are required to wear a mask and social distancing must be practiced.