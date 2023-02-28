Market Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the square in downtown Goliad.
Latest News
- CBC ranked Best University Prep in Texas for 2023
- An innovative way to discover ancient DNA and history
- USDA designates area counties as primary natural disaster areas
- VC offering computer courses this spring
- When everything you always wanted isn’t enough
- Davis recognized for academic achievements
- Florida woman dies in Goliad County crash
- Tigerettes win twice in playoffs
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 14
-
Apr 11
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.