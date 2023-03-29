Have a ‘Sunday meal’ any day of the week

I usually don’t cook such a large meal on a weekday and Bil rarely sees a meal with all of these components unless I’m in a real cooking mood, but I found a good deal on the meat and I’d been craving my momma’s oven baked pork roast, so it happened on a Thursday.
I also had a nice head of cauliflower in the fridge and a bunch of different cheeses that I needed to use up. This was the end-result. This will be the only way I make my cauliflower from now on.
Bil’s favorite part of the meal, of course, was the strawberry shortcake. And no, he did not eat the cauliflower or the pickled beets. He’s impossible!
There was plenty of roast left over so I plan on making my favorite Cuban sandwiches with it later in the week.
Cheesy baked cauliflower
• 1 head cauliflower
• 2 cups grated white cheese**
• 1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese
• 1 pint heavy whipping cream
• salt and pepper
Heavily butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Turn the cauliflower upside down and carve out the big stem end and cut away any green leaves on the bottom. Leave the cauliflower whole, and flip it over onto a cutting board.
Using a large knife, cut the cauliflower into half-inch slices. The slices will mostly crumble, but cut away any large stems remaining and put a single layer of the cauliflower into the buttered dish using half of the head. Sprinkle with salt and pepper
Combine the grated cheeses and the parmesan cheese in a small bowl. (I used three slices each of Swiss, provolone and pepper jack as that is all I had. I put them in my mini-food processor to grate.)
Sprinkle on half of the cheese mixture. Make another layer of sliced cauliflower using the remaining half of the head and sprinkle with more salt and pepper.
Pour on the whole pint of whipping cream. Top with the remaining cheese.
Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake for one hour. Remove the foil and bake an additional 15 minutes to get a bit of color on top and to evaporate some of the liquid.
Oven-baked pork roast
• 1 (about 3 lbs.) pork roast (bone-in or boneless)
• Bavarian/Oktoberfest seasoning or your favorite seasonings
• 6-8 small cloves of garlic
Using a sharp pointed knife, make slits all over the pork roast and poke in 1/2 to 1 clove of garlic in each slit. Season as desired.
Put the roast in a covered roasting pan, add about 1 cup of water and bake for about 1 1/2 hours at 350 degrees. Let rest 15-20 minutes before slicing.
Strawberry shortcakes
• 2 pints strawberries
• 1/2 cup sugar
• store-bought dessert shells
• whipping cream from a can
Cut up the strawberries into a bowl. Add in sugar and stir to coat. Leave in the refrigerator about an hour or until the sugar has dissolved. Assemble the shortcakes as desired.