Have your vegetable and salad, too

I’m sorry this column is so short this week. I haven’t made anything new as Bil has been sick with the flu and he’s been living off chicken noodle soup and grilled cheese sandwiches while I’ve been getting drive-through salads for myself.
But when the cold front moved in, I did feel like baking something so I tried out those black bean brownies that are all over the internet. I was hoping they would turn out so I could share them here, but they weren’t my favorite.
So, the only recipe I have to share today is this green bean salad I made to go with a rotisserie chicken I picked up the other day. My sweet Aunt Naydine used to make this often for our family gatherings as it was quick to make and cheap. I still like it. She just used Miracle Whip as her sauce, but I didn’t have any of that in the house so I played around until the salad tasted like I remembered.
Green bean salad
• 2 cans cut green beans
• 1 Tbsp. mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
• 1/4 - 1/2 tsp. sugar
• white part of 6 large green onions, sliced thin (or desired amounts of a regular sweet onion, chopped fine)
• black pepper
Drain and rinse the green beans and put them in a bowl. Chop up the onion of choice and add to the bowl. Add in the mayo, sour cream, vinegar and sugar. Stir to coat. Add a lot of black pepper to taste. Adjust to your liking with more sugar or vinegar.
Refrigerate until green beans are thoroughly chilled before serving.