Hot milk cake, inspired by memories of Grandma

I’m not sure why, but I love to bake when the skies are gray and humid in anticipation of rain. The temperatures drop to what feels like the first day of fall, and the house is dark and cozy. This is what I would call perfect fireplace weather, if we had a fireplace.
There was one such Saturday last week and the kitchen called to me in late afternoon. Maybe it was because of memories of me sitting in my grandma’s kitchen and watching her whip up something out of nothing when the weather wouldn’t allow me to play outside.
This vintage recipe from the last century came to mind as it just requires very basic ingredients that grandma would have had in her pantry. I’m not sure why the milk has to be hot, but it just works.
This cake is a cross between an angel food cake and a yellow cake in texture. It stayed fresh for the four days Bil and I ate on it. A sauce of some kind really makes it, but Bil liked his with Hershey’s syrup.
I’m sure that when I bought blueberries that I intended to do something healthier with them than this. This cake would be very good as a base for strawberry shortcake too.
Hot milk cake
• 4 large eggs
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 cups flour
• 2 tsp. vanilla
• 2 Tbsp. butter
• 1 cup hot milk
• 1 tsp. baking powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a metal 9x13 inch cake pan. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, using an electric hand mixer, beat together the sugar and eggs until fluffy and light in color. Add in the flour and vanilla.
Measure milk into a glass measuring cup. Cut the butter into smaller pieces and put them in the milk. Microwave for 1 minute. Stir to mix the butter and milk and then gradually add the milk/butter mixture to the batter. Add in the baking powder last.
Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake 35 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the cake springs back when lightly touched in the center. Cool before cutting with a serrated knife.
Top with your favorite sauce, some whipped cream from a can and your favorite fruit.
Butter-rum sauce
• 5 Tbsp. butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp. water
• 1/4 cup half & half
• 2 tsp. rum flavoring (or other flavoring of choice)
In a small sauce pan on very low heat, melt the butter with the sugar and water. Cook slowly to dissolve the sugar crystals. Add in the half and half and continue cooking until it gets to a sauce consistency. Add in the flavoring and adjust to taste.