Before the rains came this past month, things were looking “mighty droughty.” What few grasses were left were dry and often covered with brownish dirt tubes. I pulled up a dead weed and noticed that the stem had a “shell” of dry mud.
The shell was fragile, and the dry mud broke apart when I touched it. Inside was the stem, but it looked odd and seemed like it had been scraped down to the plant’s “bones.”
Of course, plants don’t have bones, and I saw just the tough white inner fibers of the stem. But I was curious: What could have made such a mud tube around the stem? Was this the work of some space alien?
I found out. Termites! But they are not the standard house-eating kind of termites. These are desert termites, and they live underground and are found throughout the drier parts of the southwest. To feed, desert termites build mud casings around the stems of dead plants and grasses. Inside these protective tubes, the worker termites eat the surfaces of the enclosed stems.
The cellulose (plant fiber) that the workers eat is the food for the entire colony. But cellulose is difficult for most animals, including humans, to digest and cellulose passes through an animal’s gut undigested.
Think of the dietary fiber our doctors encourage us to eat. Its purpose is to keep things moving along, adding bulk but no nutrients.
So how do termites break down plant fiber to get at the food energy it contains? They have help. Inside the intestines of termites live some tiny, one-celled animals called protozoans. These little guys produce the enzymes that break down cellulose.
It’s a symbiotic relationship in which both members of the arrangement benefit. The termites get energy and nutrients from an otherwise unusable substance. The protozoans get food, moisture, and protection from the dry and dangerous outside environment. You can’t get much better shelter, if you are tiny, than being inside an animal’s gut!
Breaking down cellulose is a good thing for the earth, too. There are a lot of plants, and thus a lot of cellulose. And more is being produced all the time. When cellulose is broken down, a food chain cycle is completed, and carbon atoms are released to be recycled.
Desert termites go one step further with their recycling. There is good nitrogen-rich fertilizer in their feces. And they use it as a building material, too.
How and why do desert termites make those mud tubes? Keep in mind where these termites are found: the desert, right? To protect the soft-bodied insects from dehydration, they must have some cover when they are not underground. So, they build the tubes from silt and their feces. It all sticks together nicely and quickly hardens into a tunnel around the vegetation.
When the workers come up to feed on the stems, they have cool, protective chambers in which to forage. If you break open one of the tubes in the early morning, you can sometimes see the termites at work.
The king and queen termites start as winged creatures. After a summer rain, these alates (the winged ones), as they are called, rise into the air in swarms. In the swarm, the males and females pair up and fall to the ground. There they shed their wings (or bite them off!) and go off to form new colonies.
Although desert termites promote the recycling of nutrients, there are conflicting opinions about their value to farmers and ranchers. One source says they benefit the soil by making it more porous and enriching it with their homemade fertilizer.
However, some researchers report that, at times, most of the termites’ diet is live grasses, not dead plants, which would conflict with other grass-eaters.
The real problem lies with the lack of water. Much of west Texas is perpetually “droughty.” It is easy for the dry rangelands to be overgrazed. Some studies show that the combined biomass of all the desert termites in arid rangeland soil outweighs the biomass of all the cows on the surface! But, is it a case of too many termites or too many cows?
Drought conditions favor the desert termite, which is why we saw so many mud tubes in our dry south Texas pastures this past summer. What a busy world lies beneath our feet!