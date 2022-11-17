Hypatia was a woman philosopher, mathematician and teacher who was renowned and revered in her time. Her time was 350-415 AD, and the place was in Alexandria, Egypt, then part of the Eastern Roman Empire. This was a time of contention between emerging Christianity and the remains of paganism.
Hypatia was not a party to the religious struggle in the streets of Alexandria, but she got caught up by a Christian mob and was stoned to death at age 65.
Although a pagan, Hypatia was later treated as a martyr for philosophy and mathematics and her fame has persisted and her story has been told in books, plays and movies into modern times.
Hypatia was the daughter of a mathematician, Theon of Alexandria, who edited Euclid’s Elements. Hypatia was preceded by another Alexandrine female mathematician and she started her career in her early life.
She edited a 13-volume work, “Arithmetica” which was a book on problems of algebra. She also edited Ptolemy’s book on astronomy and his geocentric theory that the sun and planets revolved around the earth.
In her lifetime, Hypatia was revered as a teacher of both Christian and pagan students and as a wise counselor to political leaders.
Hypatia wrote a commentary on Ptolemy’s Almonget which put forth Ptolemy’s conception of a geocentric universe, i.e. one based on the Earth as the center of our solar system.
This remained the prevailing view until challenged by Johannes Kepler in the 17th century. Ptolemy also postulated that the planets moved in circles around the earth as center. Kepler also stated that the path of the planets was elliptical.
Hypatia showed how conic sections resulted from the passage of a plane through a cone. Four traces or paths are made from the possible paths through a cone: a circle, an ellipse, a parabola and a hyperbola.
Hypatia also originated a new method of long division. It is hard to overestimate the many contributions made by Hypatia to mathematics and astronomy.
It is also hard to understand how Hypatia’s Neoplatonist view could irritate the Catholic authorities.
Because of her renown she was accused of sorcery and witchcraft. Hypatia was friends with Orestes, the Roman prefect of Alexandria, and was accused of causing his alienation from Christianity.
Hypatia was a lifelong virgin, never marrying. But her presence irritated Cyril, the Catholic bishop of Alexandria.
The Catholics of Alexandria became inflamed, and a Catholic mob pulled her from her carriage in March 415 AD and stoned her to death, led by a lector named Peter. Her murder shocked the Eastern Roman Empire and sparked an anti-Catholic backlash.
During the Middle Ages she became a symbol of opposition to Catholicism. I don’t think the Pope ever apologized for her murder.
But Hypatia became a popular model as a romantic and literary figure. Paintings, books, plays and movies have been written and produced about her life and death.
I recently saw a 2009 movie called Agora about her life and death. She has been raised to the status of martyr for science, astronomy and mathematics.
If you see someone that you disagree with, better not to kill them lest they become a martyr. They might also progress from martyr to myth or icon. That is certainly true today as well as in the past.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”