I say, let them eat cake

Ever since we dropped our cable TV and went with some streaming services, I’ve finally been able to watch all the British baking shows that were so popular several years ago.
Recipes from the British Isles fascinate me, and if you go to my Pinterest pages, you will find that I have collected thousands of recipes from British cooks. I just love the weird names of so many of their dishes like, Jammie dodgers, bubble & squeak, and roly-poly.
This week I decided to start off with a really easy British recipe – eton mess. It seems like a mess is just a mixture of things. In this case it is a combination of strawberries, whipped cream and broken meringues.
I thought I’d be able to find some meringues at H-E-B, but they were way too expensive, so I ended up making my own. They were much easier to make than I thought.
As I was getting into this recipe, Bil asked if I could make something for the guys at the lodge again. So, the eton mess ended up as a cake filling and topping. I didn’t get to taste this creation as Bil whisked it out the door, but he said the guys really enjoyed it and there was not a crumb left.
I baked the cake first so it could cool completely and free up the oven for the meringues which take an hour to bake and several hours to cool. The cake is a firm cake, so it is easy to split in half without crumbling. There are several steps to this creation, but I think it was worth it.
Strawberry cake with eton mess
Strawberry cake recipe:
• 1 box white cake mix
• 3 tbsp. flour
• 1/2 cup water
• 1 small box strawberry jello
• 3/4 cup oil
• 4 eggs
• 1 cup pureed strawberries
Put the first six ingredients into a mixing bowl and beat well with an electric mixer for several minutes, then add in the strawberries and blend well. Pour into a flour/oil sprayed 9x13 in. cake pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until the center springs back when lightly touched. Remove from the oven and let sit for several minutes. When you see that the cake has pulled away from the sides of the pan, flip the cake out onto a heat-proof serving tray and let cool completely.
Meringues:
• 2 egg whites*, room temperature
• 1/2 cup sugar
Preheat the oven to 270 degrees.
With an electric mixer (with a whisk attachment if you have one), beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gradually add in the sugar about 1/4 of a cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat until stiff and glossy.
Line several cookie sheets with parchment paper. Drop heaping dollops of the meringue onto the paper. Place in the oven and bake for one hour. After the hour is up, leave the meringues in the oven and turn the oven off. Leave them alone for at least 2 hours or until your oven is cooled completely. Remove from the oven at that point to cool.
(*I doubled this recipe using four egg whites and it made way more than I actually needed.)
Strawberries:
• 2 1/2 (1 lb. cartons) strawberries
• 3/4 cup sugar
In a mini -ood processor, puree together the one-half of the carton (leftover from what was needed to make the cake) with the sugar. Set aside.
Cut up the remaining two cartons of strawberries, as desired, into a bowl. Add in the pureed strawberries. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until needed.
Whipping cream:
• 1-quart heavy whipping cream
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 2 tsp. vanilla
About 30 minutes before needed, put a metal bowl and the electric mixer beaters in the freezer. When chilled, take them out and pour in the heavy whipping cream. Beat at high speed, adding in the powdered sugar gradually, to stiff peak stage. Also add in the vanilla. Refrigerate until needed.
To assemble the cake: Split the cake in half horizontally, spread on half of the whipped cream, add some broken-up meringues, add some strawberries and juice and top with the other half of the cake. Then repeat the layers.