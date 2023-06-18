It’s sandwich time!

This week, there has been a hodge-podge of things coming out of my kitchen mainly because the garden has started to come in.
It probably came in a last week, but there were so many weeds I couldn’t see the produce. I spent two days freeing up my green beans and cucumbers from the jungle and I’m still not finished. Bil doesn’t eat anything out of the garden except potatoes. Our harvest on those was quite small so it shouldn’t take him long to polish those off.
I’ve been eating lots of yellow squash, but we are going to have to find some people to give some to because I just can’t keep up. Luckily, we did not plant zucchini this year.
Our tomatoes are finally turning red. It is all I wait for. The problem is that since I’m no longer eating bread, all the ways I used to eat tomatoes need to change. The first tomato always went into a tomato-mayo sandwich. This was followed by cinnamon-sugar tomatoes on toast for breakfast and tomato-cheese sandwiches for supper. And let’s not forget the famous BLT. All of this was followed by my once-a-year fried or grilled bologna sandwich with tomatoes. That’s a lot of bread.
But leaving off the bread does not mean leaving off the flavors. So here is my grilled bread-less bologna-tomato sandwich and the refrigerator pickles I made to go with it. Brace yourself. I bought six thick slices of beef bologna from the deli and it was over $10!
Grilled or fried bologna-tomato cheese ‘sandwich’
• 2 slices thick-cut bologna (sliced on #7 at the deli)
• lettuce
• American cheese slices
• deli-style sweet pickle relish
• homegrown tomatoes, sliced
Sandwich Spread
• 1/3 cup mayonnaise
• 2 tbsp. Dijon mustard with Horseradish
• 2 shakes Worcestershire sauce
• 1/4 of a small sweet onion, finely minced
• 1/8 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/2 tsp. brown sugar
Mix together in a small bowl and refrigerate until ready to use.
Throw the bologna on the outdoor grill (or just pan fry it) until it gets some nice color and starts to crisp up. Remove to a platter and place a slice of cheese on each piece. Follow this with lettuce, the sandwich spread, thinly sliced tomatoes, the pickle relish, and then top with the other slice of bologna, cheese side down. I had this with my refrigerator pickles, more onions, pepperoncini, and some cherry tomatoes on the side. This “sandwich” was meant to be eaten with a fork.
Sweet refrigerator pickles
Brine:
• 1 cup apple-cider or white vinegar
• 3/4 cup sugar (you can use less)
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. celery seeds
• 1 Tbsp. mustard seeds
• big pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
Heat the brine ingredients in a sauce pan until the sugar dissolves. (You can cut back on the sugar if you don’t like your pickles so sweet.) Set aside.
Layer in a quart jar: Sliced thin-skinned cucumbers (like the long burpless ones or the mini-cucumbers if you are buying them from the store), sweet onion slices and green pepper slices.
Fill a quart jar with layers of the vegetables. Pour the brine over the veggies. (Depending upon how full you filled your jars, you may need to make another half recipe of brine to fill the jar.) Put the lid on the jar and refrigerate over-night.