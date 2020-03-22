Jessica Rios crowned 2020 Miss Goliad

Sunday, March 8, was a crowning event for several area students during the 2020 Miss Goliad Scholarship Pageant which was held at Goliad High School Auditorium.
Jessica Christine Rios, daughter of Jesse Rios Jr., was crowned Miss Goliad. She was escorted by Grant Garnett and sponsored by New Image Hair Care.
Emily Wray Hobbs, daughter of Gary and Kristi Hobbs, won the title of First Runner-up. Her sponsor was New Image Gift Shop and her escort was Bo Hobbs.
Rebecca Lynn Johnson, daughter of James and Carolyn Johnson, was chosen as Second Runner-up. She was sponsored by Deborah’s Kitchen Table and escorted by Gabriel San Miguel. Johnson. She was also awarded the title of Miss Congeniality, which was voted on by the contestants.
Aralynn Lovette Almaguer, daughter of Angelica Edison and John Almaguer, won the title of Little Miss Goliad. She was sponsored by the Edison Family.
The First Runner-up in the Little Miss Goliad category was McKenna Konvicka, daughter of Matthew and Sarah Konvicka. Her sponsor was Nueces Power Equipment-Ben Hernandez.
Clint Michael Rickman, captured the title of Little Mister Goliad. He is the son of Chris and Cassandra Rickman. His sponsor was S3 Specialties, LLC.
Rhett Edward Wright, son of Dustin and Caylee Wright, was named First Runner-up in the Little Mister Goliad category. He was sponsored by 2W Services LLC.
Since 2010, the Miss Goliad Scholarship Pageant has been solely funded through donations, program ad sales, and the People’s Choice Fundraiser Award.
The People’s Choice Fundraiser Award is given each year to the contestant raising the most monetary donations at the pageant. Contestants are not obligated to participate in this fundraiser, nor penalized for not doing so. The monies go toward the Miss Goliad scholarships and the overall upkeep and maintenance of the court float.
The winner of this year’s People’s Choice Fundraiser contest was Mayleigh Burnett, daughter of Bobby and Samantha Burnett. Rhett Wright came in second place, and Ayden Villegas, son of Mariah Humphrey, Wesley Tramel and Kaleb Villegas came in third place.
The combined amount raised by the entire group of contestants was $1,372.00
The Miss Goliad Scholarship Pageant Committee appreciates the support of this annual event.