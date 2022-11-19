Make note that this katchin up report is being written on Halloween. Boo.
Before I katch up, please indulge (indulge is a pretty big word for a Kat, don’t you agree?) me and allow for some observations.
You people are way too concerned with bow-backed kats on Halloween. We kats bow our back for several reasons, not the least of which is you people. Sometimes we are just stretching, others we are sending a warning. If you bug us while we are back-bowing, you will learn quickly if it was just a stretch or a warning. Beware.
A whole litter of my adoring fans have been buggin’ Ginger requesting that I, the best Kat in the world, do some katchin up, so here we go.
Things around here are getting much more tolerable since these humans are doing what I want when I want. For a while it was touch and go, but after several Kat-Klaw-Swipes, I delivered with amazing speed and maximum pressure, they got the message. There are times when some of them cross the line and I feel it necessary to resort to the Kat-Klawing technique which I have proudly perfected. It works!
Rumor has it that other humans on this business block have been chosen by the big Kat in the sky to enhance their professional existence by introducing a kat into their professional premises. For example, there is an office across the street from the Bee-Palace that welcomed a value-kat to their operation, thereby delivering a significant improvement. The value-kat (and the reason why I am calling her a value-kat) turned into 5 kats, 4 of which were really little. My inside sources tell me that the little kats were inside the big value-kat and somehow got out. When the 4 little kats get a bit bigger, they will be allowed to pick humans as their new servants, just like I did here.
Some of you have requested my Tejano and Country music playlist. You know that I love this music and listen on my elaborate transistor radio when the humans leave. I would love to share, but I ain’t!
Soon, very soon, my peeps here at the Bee-Palace, will be putting up the play tree they do every year. I am thrilled beyond words but that never keeps me from using a bunch of words (bet that reminds you of someone, HA). This play tree is loaded with shiny and very bright kat-toys. Ginger is not too fond of my incessant fascination with the bright kat-toys on the tree that she likes to call Christmas Tree decorations. But I know what they are and that settles the matter.
There are times, few indeed, that the peeps get out of their lane and spray king-kat with a stream of water from this thing that Ginger keeps on her desk. I am keeping a tally and once I reach my limit of water streams, I am going to drag that bottle to the back of the building and have my way with it. The kat-clock is ticking.
That’s it for now. Keep readin’, helping and feeding Kats.