Knead-less to say, Bil liked this bread

I don’t know why, but I decided to try my hand at making bread again. I’ve never been good at making things that require yeast in them, except that one time I made two huge pans of kolaches, and I vowed never to do that again.
I’ve tried through the years to make a decent loaf of bread because my grandmother was known for her awesome loaves, but mine never even comes close to hers.
But this week Bil got a good report from one of his doctors so I made this loaf of bread to have waiting for him to celebrate passing another hurdle. He loves warm slices of fresh bread slathered with butter and jam.
This bread has yeast, but it is a batter bread, so therefore, it is more dense than regular bread. I’m not good at kneading things as I get bored and tired pretty quickly. This one is just stirred together, given time to rise a bit, and baked quickly.
Since half the loaf disappeared in short order, I would say Bil liked it.
English toasting batter bread
In a mixing bowl, stir together:
• 3 cups flour
• 1 pkt. active dry yeast
• 1/8 tsp. baking soda
In a small saucepan, heat to just warm (120 degrees):
• 1 cup whole milk
• 1/4 cup water
• 1 1/2 tsp. sugar
• 1 tsp. salt
Pour the warmed wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until combined.
Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan and sprinkle in cornmeal to coat bottom and sides of pan.
Turn batter into the loaf pan and even it out to touch the sides. Sprinkle the top with more cornmeal. Cover lightly with a dish towel and put in a warm area to let it rise until almost doubled.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden brown. Turn bread out onto a cooling rack to cool.