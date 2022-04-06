Homemaking co-chairs thank all involved
The 2022 Goliad County Fair Homemaking Committee wishes to thank everyone for another successful show.
We are proud of the youth that work hard to enter quality items that impress the judges and all of the visitors. And we couldn’t put on this kind of show without the help of many volunteers, both adults and kids, who check in items, run the tables and work each division.
Special thanks to Ronda Irwin of Backwoods & Bling for lending us her furniture and accessories to decorate the stage and show off our champions.
We have been honored to serve as homemaking co-chairs for the last 11 years. As we retire this year, we fondly look back on so many wonderful memories and are in awe of the quality and talent of the youth in our county.
Best wishes to all exhibitors in the future!
Karie Wimberly
and Sharon Swize,
homemaking co-chairs