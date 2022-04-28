Grateful for support
Editor:
Many thanks to all of you who participated in the Beta Sigma Phi raffle. Proceeds will fund projects benefiting many less fortunate families in Refugio County this coming year.
The winning ticket was drawn Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m. by Pastor Jordan Newberry. Congratulations to Jamie Wendel, winner of the wonderful array of interesting and useful items.
We are so grateful for your support!
Barbara Critchlow
Urged to attend town hall meeting
Editor:
Over a year ago, I was asked to be on a community action committee that was tasked to establish a five-year facilities plan to address the declining condition of Goliad ISD campuses. The committee is made up of over 100 members, including parents, teachers, former administrators, alumni, construction professionals, etc. We began touring each campus, expecting to see facilities that were in good shape. As we walked the halls, classrooms and bathrooms, the campuses revealed a much different picture.
There are countless issues within the walls of each campus, most specifically the middle school and elementary campuses. We were also able to see several opportunities for upgrades to multiple areas including nurses stations, library/media centers and CTE accommodations.
As a part of this committee, I have heard a lot of differing opinions regarding this bond. However, something everyone has in common is a request for more information. The committee’s aim is to be as transparent as possible and answer all the questions needed for voters to make an informed decision.
As a parent, being a part of this committee has been an eye-opening experience. I see facilities that need drastic improvement in order to be a more accommodating environment that is conducive to all of Goliad County’s learners.
I moved back to Goliad because I only wanted my children to go to Goliad schools – the same schools I graduated from. I truly believe that Goliad ISD has the best, most dedicated staff, that wants to make a real difference in the lives of kids. I feel it is imperative that we keep the same reputation as a fantastic district, not only as the largest employer in the county, but for our students and their futures. The facilities play a huge role in this.
I encourage each of you to come to our Community Town Hall Meeting at the middle school cafeteria on Tuesday April 12 at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about this bond proposition. We welcome you to bring any questions you may have.
Thanks,
Danielle Mares
