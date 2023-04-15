Local Native Americans were ephemeral group

There were many separate groups of ancient Native Americans that lived along the Texas Gulf Coast, but their number is very few now. Their number has decreased dramatically over the last several hundred years due to European epidemic diseases, evolutionary habitat loss, tribal warfare and battles with European settlers. The number of tribal names that we would not recognize now is in the hundreds.
The name that we would be familiar with now is the Karankawa. But the Karankawa used to consist of five separate bands: Capoques, Cujanes, Coapites, Copanos and the Karankawa proper. These are the names given to these tribes by the Spanish missionaries in the 1700s. These are not the name that the Native Americans gave for themselves. But the members of each of these were recognized as distinct by Spanish authorities.
These tribes had no written history because they had no writing. Their written history started with the Spanish missionaries in the 1500s and 1600s. The Spanish missionaries had no interest in the histories of the Native Americans they encountered. The agenda of the missionaries was to convert these Native Americans from paganism to Catholicism. The agenda of the Native Americans was safety from attacks by other tribes and survival. Unfortunately, anything that these refugee Native Americans brought of the former history was destroyed by the missionaries as “pagan.”
The Native Americans that Cabeza De Vaca encountered in his trek west were mostly part of a larger group called the Coahuiltecan. Technically the Karankawa were not part of the Coahuiltecan. The first group that De Vaca encountered were the Mariame’s. Some other names known to the Spansih were Pintos, Borrados, Rayados and Pelons. All together the Spanish counted 231 groups among the Coahuiltecans, and they might have numbered in the tens of thousands.
The Karankawa and the Coahuiltecans were not really studied as the object of research until the late 1800s and 1900s. Much of what we know about the Karankawa was due to the research of Robert Ricklis, an ethnographer and archeologist. Archeological evidence suggests that this Native American group had a stable culture and lived in their traditional homelands along the Gulf coast for hundreds of years until the arrival of Spanish immigrants. But with the arrival of European colonists, their numbers began to decrease and their individual names began to disappear.
The Spanish missionaries in San Antonio began to notice in the late 1700s the arrival of fragments of once separate Native American groups. But unexpectedly and inadvertently, the missions themselves became centers of contagion for European epidemic diseases like smallpox. The mortality of Native Indians living in the mission was high and they realized it. The population of Native American residents at the missions stopped increasing and declined. And tribal names began to disappear as the fragments of the bands started to merge.
After about 1800, only the name Karankawa was heard as the other bands merged with the main body. The Karankawa had a disastrous battle with the pirate Lafitte on Galveston Island. By the year 1850, the Karankawa were gone from Texas.
By the late 1800s, Texas was left with only the Native American names that we recognize now: Comanche, Apache, Caddo and Cherokee. With the disappearance of these names, we have no ancient history for these forgotten tribes, and they have little of their own history before 1700.
The Karankawa and the Coahuiltecan were on the west end of the Gulf coast, west of Mitchell Ridge. Abutting the Karankawa territory to the east was the Calusa tribe. The Calusa were descendent of the Seminole in Florida from 800 AD. They did their hunting and gathering along the Gulf like the Karankawa. Adjacent to them were the Apalachee tribe. These Native Americans occupied what we today call the Florida panhandle. They had been there since the 1100s. Unlike the Calusa, their diet also relied on the growing of corn, beans and squash. Farther to the west were the Chitimacha tribe. The Spanish explorer De Soto spent October 1539 to March 1540 with the Chitimacha. They did not seem to be at war with another tribe.
These tribes did not realize that they were “dead people walking”.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”