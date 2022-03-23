A fair clean-up day will be held from 8 a.m. until finished Saturday, March 19. Contact Ruben Garcia for information (361) 646-9410.
Volunteers needed
David Poland needs volunteers to work in the Expo Building. Two volunteers are needed for every two-hour period; an email was sent with the times. Email or call the extension office to sign up. This will go toward volunteer credits for 2023.
Booster club fundraiser
The Refugio County Booster Association is holding its 3rd Annual Raffle fundraiser. 4-H club members are selling tickets. Tickets are $5 and the drawing will take place on Saturday, March 26.
Texas 4-H horse validation
Texas 4-H horse validation for the 2022 season is now open in 4-H Online until May 1. Instructions have been emailed to all 4-H families.
State Fair of Texas lamb and goat validation
It’s time to order validation tags for market lambs and market goats for the State Fair of Texas (they moved the due date up this year). The order form has been emailed. Each tag costs $17. The order form and payment are due on Friday, March 18.
2022-23 Major show steer tag orders
Members who plan to go to any major livestock show with a steer or exhibit a steer at the 2023 Refugio County Jr. Livestock Show must order major show validation tags. Each tag costs $22. The order form with payment is due Thursday, April 21. Physical validation and tagging will take place in June.
2022-23 Heifer validation UIN orders
Members who plan to take a heifer to the State Fair of Texas or Heart of Texas livestock show must order major show heifer UINs. Each UIN will cost $17 and will be invoiced after physical validation is completed in June. Email the extension office by Thursday, April 21, with the number of UINs to be ordered.