If the eyes are the windows to the soul, shouldn’t you be taking the best care of them?
The eye area is usually the first area to show signs of aging. Due to the delicate, thin skin around our eyes, less collagen and lack of oil glands, it’s no wonder one is more prone to dryness, fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes quicker than anywhere else on the face.
Perhaps the most important advice I give my skin care clients is to never end your day without removing your makeup. As we sleep, cell regeneration takes place as new cells push themselves to the surface. If eye makeup is not properly removed at night, makeup can clog these skin cells, causing the skin to appear aged and dull. There are several safe eye makeup removers on the market. The proper way to remove eye makeup is by using a soft cotton pad and gently sweeping the lashes down.
Even more serious, not removing eye makeup can cause irritation, infections such as styes, a bacterial infection which is the blockage of the small glands near the eyelash base which can cause eyelashes to become fragile and break.
My second makeup tip is that mascara, on average, has a shelf life of approximately three months and should be replaced. Do not pump the mascara wand into the container, instead twirl it inside the mascara. Pumping the brush introduces bacteria into your product.
Tip three, NEVER share makeup!
In my professional opinion, beautiful eye makeup begins with always making sure you have cleansed your hands. Prep the eye area by using ophthalmic-safe eye products. Depending on your skin type there are many safe eye products such as hydrating cremes to combat dryness, a cooling gel to minimize puffiness or an anti-aging collagen to firm and brighten.
I highly recommend good natural makeup brushes and cleaning your brushes with a gentle brush cleaner frequently or as needed. Also, change your pillow case often, as residual makeup tends to leave oils and bacteria to accumulate on pillows.
Protect your eyes by remembering to wear your UVA and UVB sunglass protection to keep your peepers safe and beautiful.
Information submitted by Jacqueline Wolma, licensed aesthetician and makeup artist