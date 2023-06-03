Most notorious Texas outlaws came to an ignominious end

Most Texas outlaws had short careers and came to an inglorious end.
The period of Reconstruction following the Civil War was a time of great unrest and generated much criminal activity, including the formation of many criminal gangs. Their inglorious end usually came at the hands of law enforcement, but sometimes just townspeople.
The list of criminal gangs in the six-state area of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arizona, Missouri and Kansas runs to about 50. Most of them you have not heard of, like the Hole in the Wall gang, the Soap gang and the Bummers gang. None got rich.
Only a few made it to the popular imagination – the Dalton gang (1890-92), the Jesse James- Younger Brothers gang (1866-82) and the Sam Bass gang (1877-78). One of the longest lived in the headlines was the Jesse James and Younger Brothers gang.
The Jesse James gang was based on the two brothers, Jesse and Frank James and started right after the Civil War in Missouri. In 1869, they united with the Younger Brothers gang. There were four Younger brothers: Cole, Jim, John and Bob. They were sometime joined by other individuals that you never heard of, like Mathew “Ace” Nelson.
They mostly robbed banks and trains on the frontier, although used mayhem if required. Trains were just getting started in the 1880s. And a lot of banks were fairly new also, recently established in the towns on the railroad routes.
The James-Younger gang disbanded in 1876 following the capture of all the Younger brothers in the attempted robbery of the Northfield First National Bank. The Younger brothers were named as suspects in the robbery of the Nimrod Long Bank in Russellville, Kentucky.
In 1878 Jesse James organized a new gang, including two Ford brothers. Robert and Charles. This was not a good union because Robert Ford shot Jesse in the back in 1882 killing him. Probably about stolen money or women.
The Pinkerton National Detective Agency was hired to track down the remaining members of the James-Younger gang. When several of the detectives were killed when they got close and when several bystanders were killed, The Pinkerton called off its pursuit.
The demise of the outlaw Sam Bass is still the lore of legend and reenactment in Round Rock. On Friday afternoon, July 19, 1878, Sam Bass, Seaborn Barnes and Frank Jackson rode quietly into Round Rock to check out the bank. They went into the store next door to the bank to buy tobacco. They planned to rob the bank the next day. But Bass had been betrayed by a partner who stayed in their camp.
Bass was observed by two deputy sheriffs who had been warned by Texas Rangers that a bank robbery was planned for the next day. The lawmen approached the three members of the Bass gang in the store anyway. Bass was surprised by their entry, but they killed one deputy and seriously wounded the other. The gunfire alerted three Texas Rangers who were also surprised. They had been waiting for the robbery the next day.
Bass and his two men then attempted to flee the town. In the shoot-out, Seaborn Barnes was killed and Bass was seriously wounded. The third man got Bass on his horse, riding double and managed to get out of town despite the hail of bullets. But Bass did not make it far, he had been shot in the back and his right kidney had been fatally damaged. Bass died on July 21,1878. Bass was a legend in his own time, at least in Round Rock.
The Dalton gang was brought down by the townspeople of Coffeyville Kansas in 1892. The Daltons were attempting to rob two banks at the same time in Coffeyville, their old hometown. But the five members of the gang were recognized as they entered the two banks. When they attempted to leave, four out of the five were killed in a firefight with the town’s people. Only Emmett Dalton survived; he was sentenced to life in prison. That was the end of the Dalton gang.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”