I was on my way to the Dallas area for the Texas Garden Club District X Spring Convention when I received numerous phone calls asking if I was home – the entrance to my neighborhood was on fire. Needless to say, I was anxious and the husband was at the ranch. After advising him to hurry home, I waited to hear news on what the fire was doing. Thankfully we are fortunate to have a dedicated group of volunteer firefighters who were able to control and put out the fire.
Severe drought and high winds have made conditions dangerous creating a need for the county to issue a burn ban. Our volunteer firefighters have been called on to fight multiple fires, one of which resulted in two tragic deaths. While there are many reasons fires start, the large majority can be prevented.
Unfortunately, there are many people who will disregard the ban choosing to burn trash on days with extremely low humidity and high wind. The resulting fires can wreak havoc. Huge fires in West Texas and on the King Ranch have burned numerous acres and destroyed homes and outbuildings. These fires put a strain on our firefighters, resources, wildlife and pollinators.
The large majority of wildfires in Texas can be attributed to preventable causes. Some of the most prevalent causes are the burning of trash, outdoor campfires and welding. People need to pay attention to weather conditions and take a few simple precautions when burning debris to prevent a wildfire from igniting wreaking untold damage.
Always abide by local burn bans. If you are in doubt about whether there is a burn ban, contact your Emergency Management office (361-621-1567) or sheriff’s office. Never burn on a windy day. Clear grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter around any burn pile, campfire or barbecue grill. Never leave a grill or any fire unattended. Make sure burn site is away from structures and overhanging branches. Keep water nearby when doing anything outdoors that will create a spark. Keep your water hose connected ready to go. If you see a fire, call 911.
The Texas A&M Forrest Service recommends residents take precautions to increase their home’s chances of survival in case of wildfire. Bruce Woods, Mitigation and Prevention department head for Texas A&M Forest Service states “What you plant, where you place your plants and how you maintain the landscaping can help protect your home and simple improvements can significantly decrease a home’s ignitability. He recommends creating a break in the vegetation with a rock path or other non-flammable material to slow the spread of wildfire. It is important to keep gutters and roof cleared of debris, leaves raked and the lawn mowed. It is recommended that you create at least 30 feet of “defensible space” around your home to allow firefighters the space to safely protect it.
Go to texasfirewise.org for more information on fire-resistant construction materials and firewise landscaping. The Texas A&M Forestry Service website covers preparing for wildfires and grants for creating a green, vegetative fuel break.
Some of the suggestions for planning a firewise landscape include providing a defensible space around your home of 30 feet in all directions. Maintain a healthy landscape, keeping leaves raked, proper pruning and watering. Plan to use vertical and horizontal separation of plants, removing highly flammable plants. Keep brush piles at least 100 feet from your home. Be sure to plant trees and shrubs strategically around your home to act as windbreaks.
There is no such thing as a fireproof plant but there are some that are fire resistant. A plant that is fire-resistant contains a high moisture content and lack resins, oils and volatiles. Some acceptable fire-resistant plants to choose are columbine, primrose, phlox, violets asters, bluebonnet, gay feather, lantana, Turks cap and beauty berry. Most of these plants are natives and have evolved over the millennia and have adapted to our drought rain cycles.
I have Turks cap (Malvaviscus arboreus drummondii) located in the garden in several places for the hummingbirds. Native from Florida to Texas and down into Mexico, the bright red blooms are a favorite of our hummers. How amazing that this shrubby perennial is a fire resistant plant. The brilliant red blooms shaped like Fez appear from early summer through the fall. They have prominent stamens that are similar to their cousin, the hibiscus. The shrub will die back to the ground in winter. Wait until it starts to warm before trimming back the dead foliage. The tough shrub tolerates our alkaline soil. It will adapt to our droughty conditions and is deer resistant. Of course, in a drought deer will eat anything.
Beauty berry (Callicarpa) another native also resides in my garden. The shrub has small pink flowers in late spring to early summer which are followed by tight clusters of little purple fruits that last into the winter. It’s important to trim back the shrub in late winter as the blooms and fruit occur on the current season’s growth. Shrubs can freeze to the ground with a hard freeze but will come back from the roots. The shrub has large oval shaped light green leaves and arching limbs. The shrub can reach 6-feet tall and 5-feet wide. Like Turks cap, beauty berry is deciduous.
Another shrub that is located in my garden is lantana (verbenaceae). Texas lantana (Lantana horrida) is native to southern Texas and Mexico. The brilliant yellow to orange blooms is easily spotted in the countryside.
Cleaning up my garden this spring does double duty. Not only am I embracing spring with the clean-up I am protecting my home and garden from the possibility of wildfire. Gives new purpose to the raking of leaves and watering.
Happy gardening.