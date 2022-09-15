The Goliad State Park and Historic Site will be offering a variety of activities during the month of September.
Following is the September schedule:
• Sept. 3 and 4, 9 a.m., Atlatl – guests can test their skills with the ancient weapon.
• Sept. 3, 2 p.m., Skins and Skulls – guests can get an up-close view of park animals’ fur, talons and teeth.
• Sept. 10, 2 p.m., Adapta-Bills – Guests can get hands-on experience with bird beaks.
• Sept. 11 and 12, 9 a.m., Trash Talk – Guests will learn how their actions impact wildlife.
• Sept. 17, 9 a.m., Goliad’s Ties to Mexican Independence – Guests will learn Goliad’s links to Mexican independence.
• Sept. 17, 2 p.m., Papel Picado – Guests will create their own papel picado and learn of the history of the traditional decoration.
• Sept. 18, 9 a.m., Ranching and Roping – Guests will learn why Goliad is considered the Birthplace of Texas Ranching.
• Sept. 24, 9 a.m., Life Without Chocolate? That’s Bananas! – Guests will learn of New World and Old World culinary traditions.
• Sept. 25, 9 a.m., Vaquero Couture – Guests will learn why vaqueros had such a distinctive style of dress.
History tours will also be offered Saturdays and Sundays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•