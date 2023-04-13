Parks offering events during Centennial Celebration

The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks is in full swing as spring brings more Texans outdoors.
To commemorate 100 years, every state park will host at least one special community event during the 2023 Centennial year, along with regular park events all year long.
This month, state parks across Texas will host a variety of events, including several that commemorate Earth Day.
Here are activities scheduled at state parks located in the Coastal Bend:
Mustang Island State Park’s Explore the Shore, April 15
Mustang Island will offer a large array of interpretive events throughout the day where visitors can come and go and explore their shore. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Goose Island State Park Extravaganza, April 29
Activities include fishing, archery, kayaking, a star party, demonstrations, food and more.
A Star Party will be held that evening. This event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on the Centennial Celebration, including community events, the history of Texas State Parks and how to make a day visit or overnight reservation, visit the Texas State Parks 100 Years website at TexasStateParks.org/100years.