‘PoPo’ played grand role in my life

Sept. 11 is Grandparents Day. It will never rank up there with Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. There are no cards or gifts. But speaking for all grandparents, I can confidently say having grandchildren is reward enough.
I became a grandparent on Sept. 2, 2017. My oldest daughter was already a week overdue when Hurricane Harvey crashed into the Texas Gulf Coast.
Hospitals in Victoria were shut down, forcing us to caravan with her, her husband, and their Labrador retriever to safer ground upstate where she could have her first child.
We originally planned to evacuate to Waco, but hotels there were price-gouging three times their normal rates. Shame on you, Waco.
We found a hotel in Plano, a suburb of Dallas, where we wound up staying nine days. The plan was to wait until the contractions were close and then take my daughter to the nearest emergency room. Needless to say, it wasn’t how my daughter planned her first pregnancy to play out.
My wife, pregnant daughter, and other daughter decided one day to break the monotony of waiting and get their nails done. At the salon, another customer overheard my wife and daughters talking about our dilemma.
The woman gave my pregnant daughter the number of her OB-GYN, who just happened to have delivered Mark Cuban’s three children.
Five days later, the boy we affectionately call “The Plano Kid,” was born and I became “PoPo.”
I am a third-generation “PoPo.” My dad was a “PoPo” and so was my paternal grandfather. The other grandkids called him “PawPaw.” To me, he was “PoPo.”
PoPo was a first-generation American. He and his family left Czechoslovakia for the U.S. in or around 1906, when he would have been 3 years old.
They landed in Galveston and made the trek to Dubina, a Czech settlement in Fayette County. PoPo often told me of the time he was bitten by a cottonmouth snake on his right elbow while swimming in the nearby Colorado River as a youngster.
From Dubina, he and his family settled in Guadalupe, a small community in Victoria County. There he met my “Nanny.”
PoPo’s traditional education ended in the third grade. But he developed construction and carpentry skills that enabled him to make a good living and build his own brick home that still stands in Victoria.
PoPo loved to fish and would often take me with him to his favorite honey hole in Victoria’s Riverside Park.
My most memorable fishing trip with PoPo was one in which he just might have saved my life. I got too close to the steep, slippery bank of the Guadalupe River while trying to wash my muddy hands. Down I went.
The water was murky and the current was fast. I didn’t know how to swim. Under water, I began to panic to the point of becoming immobile. Suddenly, there was a piercing pain on top of my head. PoPo had sprinted down the bank of the river, reached his hand in the water, and pulled me out by my hair.
Mom and Dad never knew about this near-death incident. Had they learned about it, my fishing days with PoPo would have been over.
PoPo’s proudest angling accomplishment came when I was 11. He went to his spot by himself one Saturday morning and arrived at our house that afternoon with a 50-pound yellow catfish in the bed of his 1958 Chevy truck.
He was headed to the Victoria Advocate to have the newspaper take a picture of him and the gigantic fish. He needed me to help him hold it up.
PoPo proudly carried the hook he used to land the monster in his billfold until the day he died. He exhibited it and a cutout of the newspaper photo to everyone he met.
PoPo also taught me how to play dominoes. The man would never let me win. Nanny would become angry with him each time he would trounce me. He would reply, “The boy has to learn to win on his own.”
After a few years, I finally beat him. He wouldn’t let me leave without a rematch, which resulted in him giving me what he called “a shellacking.”
PoPo rolled his own cigarettes. He would whistle between his teeth as he sat in his white recliner with the can of Bugle Boy tobacco and his Roll Rite cigarette roller on a TV tray. His right index finger and thumb were blackened by the nicotine from decades of smoking the unfiltered cigarettes.
PoPo loved dancing even more than fishing. He and Nanny often spent Saturday nights at Maeker’s Hall or DaCosta Hall stepping to the music of local polka bands.
PoPo, who loved western movies, always said he wanted to die with his cowboy boots on. He got his wish in 1979 when he collapsed and died of a heart attack while dancing at Maeker’s Hall.
I will never forget that day. I lost my best friend.
After the death of my father in 2018, I inherited what is my most-treasured physical possession – a grandfather clock that PoPo and I built. Well, actually, I only watched him build it.
Now a “PoPo” to four with a fifth on the way, I often find myself imitating the man with the nicotine-stained fingers when spending time with my grandchildren.
I just hope I can make as big of an impact on their lives as he did on mine.
