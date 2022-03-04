This will be another short article this week. My health suddenly took a serious turn and I almost died on the evening of Feb. 7 from COVID-19-related blood clots. The Lord was holding my hand that night and brought me through.
As of this writing I’ve been in the hospital six days with a constant blood thinner IV drip and a 24/7 heart monitor. I should hear if I can go home or not tomorrow. I have a very long road of recovery ahead so I’m asking all my friends, family and readers to help by sending me some recipes to keep this column going until I can cook again.
Here’s one daughter Amanda sent me several weeks ago that sounds pretty good!
I think even Bil could throw this one together if I get all the ingredients together.
Amanda’s Chicken Casserole
Casserole:
• 4 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken
• 1/2 block cream cheese, softened
• 1 cup cottage cheese
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1 can cream of chicken soup with herbs
• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/4 tsp. onion powder
Topping:
• 1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed
• 5 Tbsp. melted butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a paper towel, spread some butter in the bottom and on sides of a baking dish. Mix all the casserole ingredients together and put in the baking dish.
Next, mix the topping ingredients together and sprinkle on top. Bake 30-40 minutes uncovered.
Cook’s notes: Amanda said next time she would make more of the cracker topping as they really liked that part.