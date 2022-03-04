col 2-24 Cooking copy.jpg

This chicken casserole comes together deliciously, with only a few basic ingredients.(Photo by Amanda Pilarczyk)

This will be another short article this week. My health suddenly took a serious turn and I almost died on the evening of Feb. 7 from COVID-19-related blood clots. The Lord was holding my hand that night and brought me through.

As of this writing I’ve been in the hospital six days with a constant blood thinner IV drip and a 24/7 heart monitor. I should hear if I can go home or not tomorrow. I have a very long road of recovery ahead so I’m asking all my friends, family and readers to help by sending me some recipes to keep this column going until I can cook again.

Here’s one daughter Amanda sent me several weeks ago that sounds pretty good!

I think even Bil could throw this one together if I get all the ingredients together.

Amanda’s Chicken Casserole

Casserole:

• 4 1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken

• 1/2 block cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup cottage cheese

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1 can cream of chicken soup with herbs

• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/4 tsp. onion powder

Topping:

• 1 sleeve Ritz crackers, crushed

• 5 Tbsp. melted butter

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Using a paper towel, spread some butter in the bottom and on sides of a baking dish. Mix all the casserole ingredients together and put in the baking dish.

Next, mix the topping ingredients together and sprinkle on top. Bake 30-40 minutes uncovered.

Cook’s notes: Amanda said next time she would make more of the cracker topping as they really liked that part.

