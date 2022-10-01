Rainy weather inspires fall baking

Well, here it is. The first pumpkin flavor of fall. I usually wait until October to break out all things pumpkin, but it was a nice cool, rainy morning and it just seemed appropriate to make something with pumpkin spice. Plus, I had a cup of leftover pumpkin puree in the refrigerator to use up from another pumpkin experiment that didn’t pass the Bil test.
As I started gathering the remaining ingredients, I happened to find two jars of a “cinnamon, nutmeg, & chia” blend in my spice cabinet that I didn’t know I had. I don’t know why someone decided to put chia seeds in a spice and I don’t know why I ended up with two jars of it, but I opted out to use that instead of the regular pumpkin pie spice in this recipe. Use whatever fall spices you like best.
I like using my Texas-size muffin pan over the regular size. And most important, according to Bil, is the crunchy coarse raw cane sugar that is sprinkled on top before they are baked. I used a big spoonful, and you can see by the photo that some of it sunk into the middle. Nothing wrong with that!
We had these for breakfast in place of toast with our bacon and eggs, and another one a bit later with a hot cup of coffee as we sat on the porch and watched it rain.
First of fall pumpkin muffins
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a Texas-size muffin pan with Pam. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, whisk together:
• 3 eggs
• 1/4 cup brown sugar
• 3/4 cup white sugar
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 2/3 cup vegetable oil
• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
• 1 cup pumpkin puree
When well mixed, add in:
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/2 tsp. baking soda
• 1 tsp. baking powder
• 1 1/2 cups flour
Gently stir until all the dry ingredients are moistened. Do not over mix. Divide the batter between the six large muffin cavities. Sprinkle about 1/2 tablespoon of Turbinado or Demerara raw cane sugar over each one.
Bake for 30-35 minutes. Leave the muffins in the pan for about five minutes before turning them out onto a cooling rack. Enjoy warm with a nice slather of butter.