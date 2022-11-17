Raisin bread brings back memories

I love raisins because my dad loved raisins. So, I was not surprised when inventorying my pantry in preparation for holiday baking, that I have four boxes of them on hand. This love of raisins also comes from my grandmother who made the best Thanksgiving bread dressing with raisins and who put raisins in her German sweet rice and in her cottage cheese pies.
But it seems like I never use raisins except in the fall. Even though my favorite cookie over any others is oatmeal raisin, I don’t bake them until the weather turns cooler. On the last cool rainy day we had, I made this Raisin Loaf because my dad has been on my mind so much lately. I was surprised Bil liked it but he said he could eat raisins if they were cooked.
It is a nice, not too sweet, loaf that goes well with mid-morning coffee. I did not put an icing on it as we are trying to cut way down on sugar, but a nice lemon, orange or molasses icing would have been tasty. A cream cheese spread flavored with brown sugar and spices would have been good with this too. I didn’t have any nuts in the house but they would have been a good addition.
This most difficult part of the recipe is to let the loaf rest until the next day to give the raisins time to release their moisture into the cake.
Old-Timey Raisin Loaf
• 1 heaping cup regular raisins or golden raisins
• 1 cup hot coffee
• 1 stick butter, softened
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 2 eggs
• 2 cups flour
• 1 tsp. baking soda
• 1/2 tsp. baking powder
• 1 cup chopped toasted pecans or walnuts, optional
Put the raisins in a small bowl and pour the hot coffee over them. Let set about 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9x5 inch loaf pan. Set aside.
Beat together the butter, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, salt and vanilla until well mixed. Add in the eggs and beat until thoroughly incorporated.
Stir the dry ingredients together and add to the batter. Then add in the raisins and the coffee water plus the nuts, if you are using them.
Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake for 50-55 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If your loaf gets too brown before it is done, lay a piece of aluminum foil over it and continue to bake until done.
Leave in the pan for about 10 minutes and then flip out onto a cooling rack to cool. When still just very slightly warm, wrap in aluminum foil and set aside until the next day. (Or have a slice or two and then wrap it up like we did.)