The Refugio County Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for its annual Outstanding Senior awards.
Following are the nominees for Refugio and Woodsboro high schools:
REFUGIO HIGH SCHOOL
Caleb Hesseltine
Scholarships: Citgo Distinguished Scholarship, Texas Tech President Scholarship
Leadership: Leaders of Refugio High School, President of 4-H Group, President of National Society, Leader of student group “Helping Hands”
Citizenship and community responsibility: Letters for Veterans volunteer, volunteer at First Baptist Church, volunteer at Northside Church, volunteer at Elementary field day and pumpkin patch
Growth and development: Over the past year, I have become more involved in events around me. Some of these events include my youth group and other organizations such as the group I helped to create known as the “Helping Hands.” A few classmates and I have gifted jackets, shoes, and gift cards to some of our classmates in need. It has helped create some positive energy at the high school and taken away the stereotypical dreaded, boring high school experience some may have.
Future plans: After high school, I plan to attend Texas Tech University in Lubbock and major in finance. I plan on graduating with a bachelor’s degree and later getting my master’s degree. I would like to become a financial advisor to assess the financial needs of individuals and help them with decisions on investments, tax laws, and insurance.
I plan to start out my career with a corporate company and later I would like to open up an office in Refugio County and help out everyone who has done so much for me. I know to continue working towards my goals will require hard work so I need to stay committed and work towards the future.
Lukas Meza
Scholarships: Citgo Distinguished Scholars-Student Athlete Legacy Scholarship-Houston Baptist University
Leadership: Varsity football team captain, mentoring younger athletes
Citizenship and community responsibility: Pumpkin patch volunteer, NHS letters to Driscoll Children’s Hospital
Growth and development: Throughout my high school career at Refugio High School, I have become much more outgoing and more vocal and active about things that matter to me. I have a group of friends who I got together with last year and we decided to help our classmates who we noticed were in need. We pulled our money together and bought shoes, jackets and gift cards for several students without question. We didn’t expect anything in return and I think this shows how we have all grown as young adults. As a freshman this was something that would have been way outside my comfort zone but now as a senior it’s very common for me to openly help others.
Future plans: I’m not completely sure about where I want to go to college. One school that I am leaning towards is Houston Baptist University or Texas State University. I am interested in studying finance and real estate. I would like to get involved in real estate and eventually become a broker. I think that this field of study could benefit the community of Refugio if I decide to come back and invest in properties or help investors in developing their projects in Refugio County.
Alyssa Carvajal
Scholarships: Citgo Distinguished Scholars Program
Leadership: National Honor Society Vice President, Student Council
Citizenship and community responsibility: I volunteered at the local food bank with Healthy South Texas Youth Ambassadors; at high school concession stands with National Honor Society and Student Council; with Lifeteen, my church organization, planting flowers and cleaning the local fire trucks; with Healthy South Texas Youth Ambassadors giving nutritional presentations to surrounding schools, helping out with Walk Across Texas, and helping out with Nutrition Nights; with National Honor Society helping out with Field Day and the pumpkin patch held at the high school.
Growth and development: Personal growth
Future plans: I am planning on attending Texas A&M University at College Station in the fall semester of 2023. My field of interest is animal science and with this major I hope to become a veterinarian after the completion of my bachelor’s degree and veterinary medicine program. After years of experience and practice, I hope to one day establish my own animal hospital here in the Refugio County area. I want to ensure all animals in the area have access to medical care without the trouble of traveling to receive assistance.
WOODSBORO HIGH SCHOOL
Adam Dominguez
Leadership: Recently, I took on a leadership role and worked on my Eagle Scout project. It required a show of leadership from myself to put the project together. The project was to re-stripe the parking lot lines at the high school. It took a total of three days. Within those three days, I instructed several volunteers that helped me with this project and, by showing leadership, we completed the project and it got signed off by the superintendent. Soon I will have my Eagle Scout rank, which is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America.
Citizenship and community responsibility: I have helped out with the Baptist church by serving food one time after a service. The event was to help the youth group go to church camp my junior year. When I was a Freshman, I also helped out my Catholic church by working at a church festival by serving food and helping with games for the kids.
Growth and development: Starting in elementary school, I was never the smartest kid. I did not like school and always dreaded waking up in the morning to go. I did not like to do any school work and got in trouble a little bit during elementary. Junior high came around and I started to mature and got introduced to athletics. I played sports like football, basketball, track, and tennis. During basketball season, my seventh-grade year I failed and was ineligible to play. I went to offseason workouts and practices and began taking school more seriously. Failing out of basketball was the best thing to ever happen to me at that point. I became a better student, and with that a better athlete. I still wasn’t the smartest, but my grades became a lot better and I never failed out of a sport again.
As an athlete, I was a lot stronger, quicker and faster. I also became more motivated to go to school and do my best on all my school work. When my freshman year came around, I kept going to class and got better with my grades and finishing school work on time. When Covid came by and shut everything down, I became lazy and barely worked out and only did enough of the online work to pass me for the year. When school and football started up, it was hard getting back in the swing of things getting all my work done while back playing football, especially with Covid and having to wear masks, worrying if school would get shut down. My grades were decent and I ended the year just barely passing for the year.
When my junior year started I really wanted to take school and sports more seriously. I started off making A’s and B’s in school and also played the best football I’ve ever played in my life. I ended the year with good grades and the best year of athletics I’ve ever had. This year I’m wrapping up my Eagle Scout rank on top of my grades and preparing for college.
Other: Some of my athletic achievements include going into the football playoffs twice. I am also a two-time, first-team all-district player in football. I am a regional and state qualifier in powerlifting, I was also nominated for the Varsity Cup my junior year for powerlifting.
Future plans: I would like to go to Texas A&M University-Kingsville and study kinesiology, eventually becoming a physical therapist.
Nickolas Ellison
Scholarships: Voice For Democracy
Leadership: I have been the leader of my UIL number sense, calculator, and mathematics team since eighth grade. As a leader, I work with my team between 6 and 10 hours each week, teaching them math and helping them improve.
Citizenship and community responsibility: I am a part of NHS, and we do various activities in our town. These include hosting a local toy drive, putting on a Veterans Day banquet, and having an educational night on nutrition for elementary students. I have also taught math over the summer and helped my precalculus teacher teach class during my junior year.
Growth and development: I have been a part of UIL academics (mostly math) since I was in third grade and it has had an enormous impact on my life. I won many different events during my sixth-grade year, and was invited to practice with the high school team during my seventh-grade year. Although it meant going out of my comfort zone, I met many new people and was even able to compete at the high school practice meets. I continued through my eighth-grade year and part of my freshman year, until Covid-19 led to the district meet being canceled. We began again my 10th-grade year, and I won multiple contests at the state level. During my junior year, I won even more medals at the state meet. Through UIL, I learned about overcoming challenges and being part of a team, which will follow me throughout my life.
Other: UIL state championships (Class 2A); sophomore year (number sense, first; calculator, second; mathematics, first; number sense, first; team mathematics, third); junior year (number sense, first.; calculator, first; mathematics, first; science, fifth; physics, tie for second; team number sense, second; team calculator, second; team mathematics, second).
I have also taken many classes through the Coastal Bend College at Beeville, and I am planned to have 62 credits at the end of this semester.
Future plans: Although admission decisions will not be released until March, I am planning on attending Rice University in Houston. If I am accepted, I plan on going into the field of engineering. One day, with the knowledge I gain from my studies, I can teach students in Refugio County about the importance of STEM, and introduce them to potential career paths they may not have known about.
Anthony Garcia
Leadership: I have been a UIL number sense leader since my junior year and practice with the team seven hours every week, helping them solve problems and I sometimes even learn new ones as well. I am also a leader in the weight room for athletics, always pushing my teammates to do their best and show what “Eagle family all in” really is.
Citizenship and community responsibility: I’m a part of the National Honors Society and have participated in the Woodboro Veterans Day breakfast as well as Nutrition Night for the elementary students. I’m also a part of the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department and am currently getting trained to be a firefighter.
Growth and development: I was never a studious person throughout my middle and elementary school years. I never studied or put in the effort I should’ve put in. Entering my freshman year I had just moved schools and was welcomed into a whole new environment. I started making new friends, surrounded myself with such great people and had amazing teachers. All that helped me realize that I can do better and so I did. Studying more, sitting in the front of the class, staying after school for tutoring whenever I didn’t fully understand an assignment, eating healthier, and working out more all helped me as a student, athlete, and as an older brother to all four of my siblings. Without a doubt my mother noticed the changes in my habits and how I started to put school first in front of everything.
A few months into my freshman year, the pandemic hit and I was homeschooled for a year. While all that was happening, my family ended up moving again to a small town out in the country called Bayside. When that happened, I lost my work ethic, gained weight and had no self respect for myself, whatsoever. I thought that being homeschooled was going to be long term, but it ended up not. Two months before I got sent to a new public school, I started getting back to my old habits, going to the gym, studying more than I needed to, and slowly but surely I started to notice I was getting my self respect back. It showed when I went back to school and had all A’s, even until this day. Now I’m in the National Honors Society, went to state and regionals for academics, and plan to make it to state in powerlifting and track this year. Furthermore, I’ve had my ups and downs, but I always manage to get back up and stride forward.
Future plans: I plan on taking college classes while in the Army. Hopefully, when I get the chance, I would like to stop by Woodsboro High School and talk to the students about how they can be the change in the world and that it only takes one person to make a difference. If they don’t know what to do with their lives I would also love to help them get into the enlistment process. I’ve already enlisted and been sworn into the U.S. Army and am now just waiting until July 14th for boot camp then will be a combat medic specialist stationed in Germany for four years. I then plan to re-enlist and change my job to a radiology specialist.