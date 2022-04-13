So, I’ve had a can of pink salmon sitting in the pantry for a few months now. I think I bought it to make a salad with it, instead of tuna, but it never got made.
Then recently a lady on a vintage cooking site I follow talked about how her mom made a thick cream sauce to mix in with the salmon before shaping into patties. That sounded intriguing, so I set out to try that idea since I haven’t made salmon patties in ages.
I chose to also cook the chopped vegetables at the same time as I never liked crunchy bites in my patties. Then at the last minute, I decided to bake them instead of frying as I usually burn anything I try to fry. This turned out to be a very soft patty as I didn’t add an egg to the mix. But the flavor was still there.
Next, I mixed up this sauce. It’s the same one I use on my Rueben sandwiches. I like it a lot. I didn’t measure as I just threw it together to my liking.
Soft Baked
Salmon Patties
• 1 large can pink salmon, drained & flaked
• 3 Tbsp. butter
• 1/4 cup flour
• 3 small inner stalks celery with leaves, diced small
• 1/4 onion, diced small
• 1/4 cup half & half (or whole milk)
• 1/4 cup water
• 1/4 cup reserved salmon liquid
• dash of black pepper
• dash of Cajun seasoning
• squeeze of lemon juice, optional
Topping:
• 1/2 sleeve round butter crackers, crushed
• 3 Tbsp. butter, divided
Place the salmon in a fine mesh sieve and let drain. Reserve the liquid. Flake salmon into a bowl, removing the skin and bones if desired. Set aside.
In a sauce pan, melt 3 Tbsp. butter. Add the diced celery and onion and let cook until it begins to soften. Add the flour and cook for a minute to remove the flour taste. Add in the half & half, water and salmon liquid. Add in the pepper, Cajun spice and lemon juice, if using. Cook until thick.
Put this thick sauce in with the flaked salmon and stir to mix well.
When cool enough to handle, shape into 5-6 patties. Dip the patties into the crushed cracker crumbs and put on a plate to rest while the oven is preheating.
Put 2 Tbsp. of butter into a baking dish large enough to hold all the patties. Put it in the oven as it is preheating to 350 degrees so the butter will melt.
Remove the pan and arrange the patties in the baking dish. Bake 15-20 minutes or until you see some browning on the cracker crumbs.
Remove from the oven and put on the last tablespoon of butter in dabs on the salmon patties before you flip them. Be very easy when turning them over as they are very delicate because I didn’t add an egg to bind them.
Bake another 15-20 minutes, then remove from the oven and let sit while making the sauce.
“Secret” Sauce
• several serving tablespoons of mayonnaise
• squirt of ketchup
• dab of grated horseradish
• sprinkle of onion powder
• good helping of finely chopped bread and butter pickles
• dash of Cajun seasoning, optional
• few splashes of hot sauce, optional
Stir all together and adjust to your taste. Finely chopped onion can also be added if desired.