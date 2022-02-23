Before you get too excited, what is real is that the federal government has launched a program to collect and evaluate the data on Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) as the military prefers to call UFOs.
So, we do not know if any of the reported objects are real, but they are not thought to be extraterrestrial.
But after all the usual suspects are identified (clouds, balloons, drones, electronic bugs), there are a large number of airborne physical objects that are still unidentified.
All of these are reported from highly trained Navy pilots, not civilians. Eyewitness reports from earth- bound civilians are discounted. Good photographs would be counted.
The military say that the UFOs were not launched by the U.S.A.; they have said this to Congress and the media.
Although the military does not know what they are, the do not think they are extraterrestrial.
Polls show that half the citizens in the U.S. think they are being piloted by extraterrestrials. But the reported behavior of UFOs defies the laws of physics and mechanics.
The UFOs have been seen and tracked by many Navy pilots and even detected on the radar of naval ships.
Navy and Air Force pilots are trained to identify by sight all objects that the encounter.
For the Navy pilots, UFOs have been seen and tracked by a variety of instruments, as well as, by eye for periods from minutes to twelve hours. Navy pilots have reported 144 unexplained aerial sightings since as early as 2004.
UFOs exploded into American consciousness in the summer of 1947 when the Air Force allegedly recovered an alien spacecraft and its occupant near Roswell, New Mexico. That incident is not addressed in recent military reports.
What is in the public record now is pilots’ videos and eyewitness accounts of bizarre behavior by unidentified aerial phenomena such as traveling at extremely high speeds (five times the speed of sound), turning at right angles, rotations, and in one case even diving into the ocean.
Images have been captured on video cameras, tracked on radar and photographed on infrared gun cameras.
No hostile actions have been reported by either side. The objects seem to be just observing naval operations. No communications either.
The eyewitness accounts are very convincing. The highly trained pilots did not know what they were seeing. They could tell that the objects were shiny with no structures for guidance like wings or rudders and had no exhaust.
The pilots fearlessly chased the object, but the object disappeared at super high speed. It certainly did not look like one of ours.
Now the pilots are no longer ridiculed as space alien nuts; their reports are being taken seriously. A few of the pilots have been interviewed many times by the military and even Congress.
So, Congress authorized a program to gather all scientific data collected on the UFOs/UAPs. The emphasis is on data, not ideas or speculation.
Scientist are interested in the data as well and have started their own program.
