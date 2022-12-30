Serve up a traditional New Year’s Day meal

Well, we made it through Christmas in fine spirits with lots of eggnog and fruitcake after candlelight service. Now it’s time to break out all the appetizers and some wine spritzers to welcome in the new year.
I do love New Year’s Day as I must watch the Rose Parade with a plate of cocktail wieners cooked in BBQ sauce and pineapple jam, Ritz crackers loaded with cream cheese and topped with candied jalapenos, and my momma’s famous jalapeno-cheese dip with Fritos.
Late in the day we will have the traditional black-eyed peas, cabbage or greens, and some kind of pork. I’ve yet to receive any monetary benefits from eating these as the legend says, but tradition is hard to break.
This year we are having this black-eyed pea casserole, cheesy creamed cabbage and fried ham.
I hope Santa brought you an instant pot. If nothing else, you need it to cook any kind of dried beans in 40 minutes. If you don’t have one yet, you can use canned black-eyes but get the good seasoned ones.
New Year’s Day black-eyed pea casserole
• 1 lb. hamburger meat, cooked
• seasonings: salt, pepper, minced dried garlic, minced dried onion
• 1 stick butter
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, chopped
• 6-7 small inner stalks tender celery with leaves, chopped
• 3 cloves crushed or finely chopped garlic
• 1 cup raw rice, rinsed
• 2 cups beef stock from a box
• 1 can original Rotel tomatoes
• 3 rounded cups cooked black-eyed peas
• 6 slices American cheese
Step 1: In a frying pan, brown off the hamburger meat with listed seasonings or seasonings of choice. When cooked though, drain off grease and set meat aside.
Step 2: In a large pot, melt the butter and add in the chopped bell pepper, onion and celery. Cook until it has wilted but still has a little firmness to it. Add in the garlic and cook another minute.
Stir in the raw rice and cook for another minute. Add in the beef stock and bring up temperature so it is boiling, but not an overly heavy boil. Put a lid on the pot and turn off the heat leaving it alone on the warm burner for 20-25 minutes. (This method works on an electric stove.)
Step 3: Uncover the rice and stir. It should be perfectly cooked.
Add in the cooked hamburger, the can of Rotel with juice, and the black-eyed peas. Stir together gently.
(When dipping the peas out of the IP, drain off most of the juice but not all. The casserole should have some moisture in it but not be swimming in liquid.)
Step 4: Preheat the oven to 350. Butter a 9x13 inch baking dish. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and spread out evenly. Top with slices of American cheese. Bake for about 25 minutes or until the edges are bubbling and cheese is melted. Let sit for a bit before serving.
Instant pot black-eyes:
• 1 (1 lb.) bag Camilla-brand dried black-eyed peas
• 8 cups hot water
• dried minced garlic and dried minced onion
• salt and pepper or Fiesta-brand Uncle Chris’ Gourmet Steak Seasoning
• 2-3 fatty ends of bacon slices
Rinse and sort peas in a fine mesh strainer. Add to instant pot along with the hot water and listed seasonings or your seasonings of choice. Set IP on manual for 40 minutes. When time is up, turn off the instant pot, let set for 5 minutes, then release the pressure. Taste and add more seasonings, if needed. Set aside
Creamed cabbage
Cook 1 head of chopped cabbage in 2-3 inches of water seasoned with Uncle Chris’ or salt, pepper, onion powder and garlic powder along with some fatty bacon ends. When almost done, drain off about half of the water and add a glug of milk and a pinch of nutmeg.
In a small bowl, whisk together 3 rounded Tbsp. of flour along with enough water to make a slurry. Add this to the cabbage and bring to a boil so it can thicken the cooking water. Tear up 3-4 slices of American cheese and add to the cabbage and stir to melt.