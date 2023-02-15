Entries for the DeWitt County Shutterbugs photography contest will be accepted at the Cuero Public Library, located at 207 E. Main Street, through Wednesday, March 22.
The library is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon.
The contest is open to all ages and levels. Entrants do not have to be residents of DeWitt County. Photos may be taken with a camera, phone or tablet.
For rules and additional information, contact Michele Bennett at dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com or Dianna Bartosh at diannabartosh@icloud.com.